UFC Vegas 77 Fighter Pay: Holly Holm to take home over $200,000 in salary and payouts

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
4 min read
MMA: UFC 246-Holm vs Pennington

International Fight Week and UFC 290 have come and gone and what an amazing event it was. On tap for this weekend is UFC Vegas 77 which is live at the UFC Apex and is headlined by two of the best the women’s bantamweight division has to offer, Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva. Both fighters are looking to get this signature win this weekend and put their name in the mix for the vacant women’s bantamweight championship after the GOAT Amanda Nunes relinquished her title after retiring.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the middleweight division as two surging contender square off between Albert Duraev and Jun Yong Park. Duraev and Park are hoping a big win this weekend will propel them to a top-15 fight next in the middleweight division. The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a very solid fight card. With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Holly Holm is set to earn a big payday at UFC Vegas 77

The former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm is set to take a tough competitor this weekend at UFC Vegas 77. She has a UFC record of 8-6 and is looking for her fourth win in her last five fights. Her loss was a controversial split decision to one of the top fighters in the division Ketlen Vieira.

Holm takes on Mayra Bueno Silva who is a surging contender in the bantamweight division that has won two in a row both by submission. She is hoping a huge win will put her in a prime position to get a title shot and an even bigger payday than she will be making this weekend at UFC Vegas 77.

UFC Vegas 77 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Vegas 77 event in Las Vegas, NV.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Vegas 77. Headlining the main event, are Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva in the women’s bantamweight division, Holm is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card meanwhile, Silva should be a close second coming into this main event matchup.

Holly Holm is expected to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC Vegas 77. The former women’s bantamweight champion is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $211,000 this weekend. Holm is set to fight surging contender Mayra Bueno Silva.

Women’s bantamweight contender, Mayra Bueno Silva will be among the highest-paid UFC fighters this weekend with a $106,000 payday. Walt Harris ($91,000), Norma Dumont ($81,000), and Tyson Nam ($50,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC Vegas 77 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Vegas 77

  • Holly Holm — $211,000
  • Mayra Bueno Silva — $106,000
  • Walt Harris — $91,000
  • Norma Dumont — $81,000
  • Tyson Nam — $50,000

Check out the projected UFC Vegas 77 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary
Holly Holm $200,000 $11,000 $211,000
Mayra Bueno Silva $100,000 $6,000 $106,000
Albert Duraev $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Jun Yong Park $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Walt Harris $75,000 $16,000 $91,000
Josh Parisian $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Norma Dumont $75,000 $6,000 $81,000
Chelsea Chandler $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Ottman Azatair $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Francisco Prado $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Terrance McKinney $26,000 $4,500 $30,500
Nazim Sadykhov $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Tucker Lutz $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Melsik Baghdasaryan $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Istela Nunes $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Viktoriya Dudakova $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Austin Lingo $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Melquizael Costa $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Genaro Valdez $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Evan Elder $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Tyson Nam $44,000 $6,000 $50,000
Azar Maksum $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Carl Deaton III $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Alex Munoz $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Ashlee Evans-Smith $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Ailin Perez $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC Vegas 77 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $138,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Vegas 77.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
