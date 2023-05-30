Tennis News and Rumors

Hometown Crowd Lifts Gael Monfils To Improbable First Round French Open Win

Wendi Oliveros
Gael Monfils

36-year-old French tennis player Gael Monfils gave the hometown fans the match of the tournament with his amazing first-round win over 42nd-ranked Sebastian Baez.

Monfils, a former Top 10 player currently ranked 394th, has fallen out of the rankings due to injuries and time off for the birth of his daughter Skai in October 2022 with his wife Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina.

Prior to Tuesday, Monfils had not won a professional tour-level match in over 200 days, and his first win as a father was magical.

Baez Got Out To A Quick Lead In Fifth Set

With Monfils falling behind 0-4 in the fifth set, the conclusion seemed inevitable.

But Monfils inexplicably raised his level, making some extraordinary shots exactly when he needed them, and took the fifth set 7-5.

He also battled cramps in his legs that made it difficult for him to move.

The French crowd helped him in so many ways, one was the ferocious cheering between points that gave him a little extra time to prepare for the next point.

There was also a brass band playing in between points.

The crowd did not leave even though the match lasted until after midnight Paris time.

Monfils Was Smiling, Crying, And Speechless


His emotions ran the gamut.

He smiled in victory but fell down on the red clay and openly wept.

In the post-match interview, he was at a loss for words and could not stop thanking the fans for lifting him up and keeping him going.

When asked what he was thinking in the fifth set when he was down two breaks, he said that he tried to relax and think of his daughter.

He really wanted his first win as a father to happen at home.

Holger Rune Awaits Monfils

Hopefully, Monfils is able to recover quickly.

His second-round match is even tougher and puts him up against one of the favorites to win the French Open, Holger Rune.

Monfils will need to have fresh legs, the French fans, and a lot more Monfils magic to win that one.

Even if he cannot overcome the physical, mental, and emotional toll of this five-set match in the second round, French fans will never forget the show Gael Monfils put on in his first-round match.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
