News

Hometown Hero: Fabio Fognini Is Tennis’s Feel-Good Story At The Italian Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Fabio Fognini

Italian tennis star Fabio Fognini, 35, is finding his mojo in front of the hometown crowd.

He has two big wins at the Italian Open.

In the first round, he took out Andy Murray in a three set match that lasted nearly three hours.

 

It was called the Battle of the Dads.

Fognini has three children, and Murray has four.

In the second round he defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets.

These wins have been great confidence-boosters for Fognini, but the greeting from his 6 year son after his second round win is more meaningful than any of the tennis.

Check out the look of pure joy on Fognini’s face when he sees his son running toward him.

Fognini Has Struggled

He fell out of the Top 100 after being a fixture there for 14 years and is currently ranked No. 130.

Fognini uncharacteristically lost six first-round matches out of the nine tournaments he entered in 2023.

On the home clay, he has made it to the third round but has a huge test ahead.

His next opponent is World No. 7 Holger Rune.

Rune Is Excited To Face The Surging Fognini

Rune knows that Fognini is the hometown favorite.

He believes these types of matchups are what make tennis fun to play and watch.

The screaming Italian fans cheering on Fognini will make the atmosphere feel more like World Cup soccer.

The two have only met one other time, and Rune was the victor.

Conclusion

This is what tennis is all about.

Playing in front of appreciative fans, especially in the player’s home country, must be a thrill.

The tour is long and difficult so these hometown moments playing in front of family and friends, and in Fognini’s case having his son greet him on the court after his win make all of the travel, schedule, injuries, and adversity worth it.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
News Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To News

News
Inside LeBron James' 10-Year Plan to Own an NBA Team in Las Vegas

LeBron James Claps Back at Steve Kerr for Flopping Comment

Author image Mathew Huff  •  20h
News
jamal murray
Jamal Murray Has No Beef With Landry Shamet
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 10 2023
News
2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Day 2
Simone Biles Reunites With Two Former Olympic Teammates At Destination Wedding
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 9 2023
News
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul dribbles.
Chris Paul Could Return for Game Six
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 8 2023
News
Pat McAfee
Pat McAfee Hints At Seismic Career Announcement Coming In Next 10 Days
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 8 2023
News
Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder how to bet
How to Bet On Canelo vs Ryder In Wisconsin | WI Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 5 2023
News
Sydney Colson
WNBA’s Sydney Colson Has Jamal Adams Moment Trying To Get Into Las Vegas Aces Facility
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top