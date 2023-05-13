Italian tennis star Fabio Fognini, 35, is finding his mojo in front of the hometown crowd.

He has two big wins at the Italian Open.

In the first round, he took out Andy Murray in a three set match that lasted nearly three hours.

Fognini on 🔥 @fabiofogna's incredible first set display sees him secure the opener 6-4 over Murray!@InteBNLdItalia | #IBI23 pic.twitter.com/RNAQK7XtYV — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 10, 2023

It was called the Battle of the Dads.

Fognini has three children, and Murray has four.

In the second round he defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets.

These wins have been great confidence-boosters for Fognini, but the greeting from his 6 year son after his second round win is more meaningful than any of the tennis.

Check out the look of pure joy on Fognini’s face when he sees his son running toward him.

Fognini Has Struggled

Fabio Fognini before Rome this year: 2-8 record, injured during clay season and fell down to 130th in ATP rankings. Fabio Fognini at home in the Foro Italico: 2-0 with great wins over Murray and Kecmanovic pic.twitter.com/u4vaLGA8Aj — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) May 12, 2023

He fell out of the Top 100 after being a fixture there for 14 years and is currently ranked No. 130.

Fognini uncharacteristically lost six first-round matches out of the nine tournaments he entered in 2023.

On the home clay, he has made it to the third round but has a huge test ahead.

His next opponent is World No. 7 Holger Rune.

Rune Is Excited To Face The Surging Fognini

Rune knows that Fognini is the hometown favorite.

He believes these types of matchups are what make tennis fun to play and watch.

The screaming Italian fans cheering on Fognini will make the atmosphere feel more like World Cup soccer.

Holger Rune. Fabio Fognini. In Rome. 🇮🇹🤩@holgerrune2003 gives his thoughts on facing crowd favourite @fabiofogna in the next round!🍿#IBI23 pic.twitter.com/jCWaLox2jB — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 12, 2023

The two have only met one other time, and Rune was the victor.

Conclusion

This is what tennis is all about.

Playing in front of appreciative fans, especially in the player’s home country, must be a thrill.

The tour is long and difficult so these hometown moments playing in front of family and friends, and in Fognini’s case having his son greet him on the court after his win make all of the travel, schedule, injuries, and adversity worth it.

