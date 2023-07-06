Tennis News and Rumors

How All-England Club Leaves $75M In Wimbledon Revenue On The Table Every Year

Gia Nguyen
Wimbledon is the world’s oldest tennis tournament. First hosted in 1877 at the historic All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), it has since become the most prestigious Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar.

The All-England Club plays a role in that prestige. One of the most private clubs in the world, it boasts fewer than 500 members.

Every summer when the tournament comes around, the tennis club makes nearly $60 million in profit and intentionally leaves almost $75 million on the table.

How Much Does The All-England Lawn Club Profit From Wimbledon?

Every single day at the All England Club, the grass lawns are mowed, painted, and mopped to ensure a pristine, 100% perennial ryegrass at precisely 8mm in height at all times.

Along with the high maintenance of the courts, the All England Club creates over a 30-page annual report breaking down its finances. The tennis tournament brought in $440.5 million in revenue to the club for a total profit of $58.7 million in 2022. The estimated revenue stems from global broadcasting rights (56%), ticket sales (16%), sponsorships (16%), concessions, and merchandise (12%).

Wimbledon is one of the world’s most exclusive and lucrative sporting events of the year. The All England Club could drive its revenue to over $500 million a year. Instead, the club focuses on maintaining control and keeping up an exclusive feeling.

Check out the estimated revenue breakdown for Wimbledon 2022 below.

  • Global Broadcasting Rights (56%) — $246 million
  • Ticket Sales (16%) — $70 million
  • Sponsorships (16%) — $70 million
  • Concessions and Merchandise (12%) — $53 million

The Main Ways The All England Lawn Club Can Increase Revenue YoY

Compared to the other major tennis championships, Wimbledon hosts the least amount of fans throughout the two weeks. While ticket sales are Wimbledon’s second-largest revenue driver, it’s also where they leave a lot of money on the table.

In 2022, Wimbledon brought in a total of $70 million from ticket sales. However, the All England Club has refused to increase its capacity over the years, resulting in the lowest fan attendance out of the four majors.
Despite breaking the attendance record last year with 515,164 people, Wimbledon still attracts 115,000 fewer fans than the 2023 French Open (630,000), 325,000 fewer fans than the 2023 Australian Open (840,000), and 373,000 fewer fans than the 2022 US Open (888,000).

The tournament also leaves sponsorship money on the table as well.

Wimbledon is rooted in tradition and due to its philosophy, the All-England Club will only work with a select few sponsors.

This year, Wimbledon will only have 14 official sponsors including Slazenger, IBM, Lanson, Ralph Lauren, Evian, and a few more. The exclusivity has limited the number of partners they work with resulting in less revenue. However, it keeps the Wimbledon brand very clean.

