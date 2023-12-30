NBA News and Rumors

How Do Bad-Shooting, Turnover-Prone Detroit Pistons Compare To NBA’s Roll-Over 2015-16 Philadelphia 76ers?

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are preparing for a big home game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. 

Losers of 28 straight NBA games, the Pistons, who allowed a 19-point, first-half lead to slip away Thursday, are on the verge of establishing a record for futility. 

A loss to the Raptors at Little Caesars Arena would break the Pistons’ tie with the Philadelphia 76ers for the league’s longest losing streak. 

The Pistons, who rank 28th in points per game (109.7) and tied for last in turnovers per game (15.9), started the regular season 2-1, but have not won since Oct. 28. The 76ers compiled their losses in parts of consecutive campaigns, ending Dec. 26, 2015. 

Are the current Pistons as bad as the 2015-16 76ers? 

Or are they worse?

Pistons Built To Win; 76ers No So Much 

What is the biggest difference between two of the worst clubs in league history? 

The 76ers’ roster eight seasons ago was constructed to lose and bankroll high draft assets.  

The Pistons’ marketing department entered this season promoting the young roster possessed enough talent to not only qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2019, but capture its first postseason victory since 2008. 

The promotions were a bit off-target. 

The 76ers, who termed their roster rebuild “The Process,” were outscored by an average of 10.2 points per game during the 2015-16 season. Overmatched, the 76ers fielded the league’s 29th-ranked offense and defense. 

Fifteen of the 18 players who dressed for the 76ers had three or fewer years of experience, including four rookies. Their preseason odds to claim the NBA championship was +100000, according to Basketball-Reference.com. 

The 76ers were the butt of constant tank jokes. Fans accused the front office of dressing players who didn’t belong in the NBA. They finished with a 10-72 mark, the third-worst record in league history. 

Their reward? 

The franchise’s ineptness extended to the front office. During the 2016 and ‘17 drafts, the 76ers selected Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz with consecutive 1-1s. They passed on Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, allowing the rival Celtics to pick the future cornerstones at No. 3 overall. Tatum scored 31 points Thursday.

Pistons Have Big Problems, Getting Bigger

Facing the Celtics, the NBA’s top team, the Pistons took advantage of the host club taking the opposition for granted, claiming a 66-47 halftime lead.

The Celtics woke up and the Pistons went cold and were eventually outscored, 36-16, during the third quarter. The Celtics made clutch shots late and secured a 128-122 overtime victory.

Critics denounced “The Process” 76ers, who dropped the final 10 outings during 2014-15 and the opening 18 the next season.

Naysayers are pointing to the Pistons’ philosophy. They aren’t intent to tank like the 76ers, but are doing less with more. Cade Cunningham, the team’s leading scorer at 23.3 points per game, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and rookie Ausar Thompson remain the franchise’s core. The Pistons’ preseason league title odds were +50000.

“We wanted to be competing every day, (to have) a chance for the play-in, playoffs,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said last week, as reported by ESPN. “We wanted our players to grow. Those were the expectations: to compete, grow and be near the playoffs.”

Near the playoffs?

At 2-29, they couldn’t be further from those expectations.

Big game Saturday.

One more loss and the Pistons will own a longer losing streak than a franchise that wanted to lose.

Topics  
76ers NBA News and Rumors Pistons Raptors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
NBA In-Season Tournament TV Ratings Prove Adam Silver Is A Genius

NBA In-Season Tournament TV Ratings Prove Adam Silver Is A Genius

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 14 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Austin Reaves To Buy Riviera Country Club Membership With NBA Cup Bonus
Austin Reaves To Buy Riviera Country Club Membership With NBA Cup Bonus
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 14 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Austin Reaves Rigorer Shoe Deal Worth Over $10 Million
Austin Reaves Rigorer Shoe Deal Worth Over $10 Million
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 6 2023
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks
Is Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Retiring?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 29 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Skims Men Launch Makes Millions Per Minute After NBA Partnership
Skims Men Launch Makes Millions Per Minute After NBA Partnership
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 31 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden
James Harden: Where Did 76ers Trade The All-Star Guard?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 31 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Wembanyama Debut Is Most Watched NBA Season Opener In 11 Years
Wembanyama Debut Is Most Watched NBA Season Opener In 11 Years
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top