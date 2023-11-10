Michigan’s football team faces a challenging game against Penn State without head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines. Harbaugh’s suspension for violating sportsmanship policies has been a major talking point. But when it comes to Michigan’s chances of beating Penn State, it appears not much has changed.

Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Michigan -4 -115 Over 45 -110 Penn State +4 -105 Under 45 -110

Point Spread Unchanged for Michigan vs. Penn State

At BetOnline, the point spread for the game remains steady. Michigan are still 4-point favorites, as they were before this news broke, signaling that sportsbooks still believe Michigan still holds an advantage over Penn State. This story is pretty much the same regardless of which sportsbook you look at.

The consistency in the point spread suggests confidence in Michigan’s ability to perform without Harbaugh. This steadiness is echoed across various betting platforms, with the odds for winning the national championship also remaining unchanged at +225 with BetMGM.

.@UMichFootball odds to win College Football Playoff at @BetMGM +225: Before Harbaugh suspended from sideline +225: After Michigan favorites to win championship. pic.twitter.com/XJ0LChmK5F — John Ewing (@johnewing) November 10, 2023

This suggests that the market views the Wolverines’ depth and strategy as resilient factors, capable of withstanding the absence of their leading figure on game day.

Not Michigan’s First Coachless Rodeo

Michigan’s betting stability could be attributed to their track record of coping with similar adversity at the start of the season. The team has demonstrated that they can operate effectively with a mix of coaches at the helm. This time, they’re expected to follow the same playbook, with key figures like Jesse Minter and Sherrone Moore stepping up as they did before.

Despite the shockwaves of the suspension, the Wolverines’ preparation for Saturday’s game seems unaffected. The team, as well as the betting public, are not showing signs of concern. According to Dave Mason from BetOnline, Michigan is still the top bet for the weekend’s games, a clear indicator of public belief in the team’s strength and preparation.

College Football Saturday Top 5 Bet Counts

1. Michigan -4.5 (by far)

2. Bama -11

3. Penn St +4.5

4. Kansas -3.5

5. Oklahoma St -2.5 Top 5 Liabilities

1. UCF +2.5

2. Auburn +2.5

3. Navy +2

4. SJST -2.5

5. Iowa St -8 Odds> https://t.co/K1WpeqSddo — Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) November 10, 2023

The unchanging point spread at BetOnline is a compelling story about bettor sentiment. It’s a strong statement that, even in the wake of disciplinary action, Michigan is expected to shine through. The team’s previous adaptability to coaching changes has likely played a role in maintaining this confidence.

As the game approaches, all eyes will be on Michigan’s performance. The question isn’t just about how they’ll fare without Harbaugh’s presence, but also about how they’ll handle the strategic and psychological aspects of this unexpected test.