Saturday, May 6, marks the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby. The “most exciting two minutes in sports” will kick off the race for the Triple Crown. How long is the Kentucky Derby track and where does it take place? Below, find information about the Kentucky Derby track and the race.

How Long Is The Kentucky Derby Track?

The Kentucky Derby is run on the dirt track at Churchill Downs in Lousiville, Kentucky.

The race is 1.23 miles, which comes out to approximately 10 furlongs. It’s a quick race that runs for around two minutes.

The Kentucky Derby is considered a Grade I stakes race for 3-year-old Thoroughbred horses.

With 20 horses in the field, the race can be rather unpredictable. Last year, Rich Strike entered the race with 80-1 odds, making it the second-largest upset in Derby history.

2023 Kentucky Derby Favorite

According to BetOnline, Forte (+325) is the morning line favorite. Forte has had a great 2023 campaign with wins in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and the recent Florida Derby. Irad Ortiz Jr. is set to ride on the Todd Pletcher-owned horse.

Speaking of Fletcher, he also owns Tapit Trice (+600), which will be Forte’s biggest competition. Tapit Trice won the Blue Grass Stakes last month. Luis Saez will ride Tapit Trace in the derby.

Angel of Empire (+800), Practical Move (+1000), and Kingsbarns (+1200) round out the top five.

View the odds below courtesy of BetOnline.

Post Position Horse Odds Sportsbook 1 Hit Show +3300 2 Verifying +1400 3 Two Phil’s +2000 4 Confidence Game +2500 5 Tapit Trice +600 6 Kingsbarns +1200 7 Reincarnate +3300 8 Mage +1600 9 Skinner +2000 10 Practical Move +1000 11 Disarm +3300 12 Jace’s Road +5000 13 Sun Thunder +5000 14 Angel Of Empire

+800 15 Forte +325 16 Raise Cain +5000 17 Derma Sotogake

+1200 18 Rocket Can

+4000 19 Lord Miles

+5000 20 Continuar +6600

