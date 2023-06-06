The 2023 Belmont Stakes post position draw will take place at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York on Tuesday at 11 am ET. Find out how to watch the Belmont Stakes 2023 post position draw with a free live stream from the NYRA.

The final jewel of the Triple Crown will be decided on Saturday, as the top three-year-old thoroughbreds return to Belmont Park for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

With the post position draw just hours away, some trainers and jockeys are hoping secure one of the best starting gates at Belmont Park. Gate No. 1 has produced the most winners of any post position with 24 horses riding into the winner’s circle. Gates No. 3 and No. 5 are next on the board, producing 15 Belmont Stakes winners apiece.

Horse bettors can also expect the Belmont Stakes odds to move following Tuesday’s post-position draw. Forte will enter as the odds-on favorite to win the Belmont Stakes at +200 but Angel of Empire (+350) and Tapit Trice are not far behind (+400). Preakness 2023 winner and Bob Baffert-trained horse National Treasure could also move up the odds board with a favorable post draw.

Click below to watch the Belmont Stakes 2023 post position draw with a free live stream on the official NYRA YouTube channel.

How To Watch The Belmont Stakes Post Position Draw

🏇 Belmont Stakes 2023

📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 🏟 Location: Belmont Park | Elmont, New York

Belmont Park | Elmont, New York 🕙 Post Time: 6:49 pm ET

6:49 pm ET 🎫 Post Position Draw: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 @ 11 am ET 💻 Live Stream Post Draw: Click here.

Click here. 📺 TV Coverage: FOX | FOX Sports App

FOX | FOX Sports App 🏆 Belmont Stakes 2022 Winner: Mo Donegal

Mo Donegal 🎲 Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds: Forte +200 | Angel of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +400 | National Treasure +700

Belmont Stakes 2023 Favorites, Contenders, & Longshots

After just seven horses ran at Pimlico Race Course a few weeks ago, the 2023 Belmont Stakes promises to be one of the most exciting horse races of the year.

Todd Pletcher-trained Forte will highlight the field at Belmont Park this weekend. At +200, Forte will enter the final Triple Crown race of the season as the morning line favorite. The colt was also favored to win the Kentucky Derby but was forced to miss the Run for the Roses and Preakness Stakes after being forced on the veterinary list due to injury.

Behind him, Angel of Empire and Tapit Trice enter Elmont, New York will the next-best odds to win the Belmont Stakes. Angel of Empire comes in at +350 while Tapit Trice owns +400 odds to win at Belmont Park this weekend.

The race will also feature National Treasure, who edged Blazing Sevens in a photo finish at the 2023 Preakness Stakes. The Bob Baffert-trained horse will enter with +700 odds to win the Belmont, followed by Arcangelo (+1200) and Hit Show (+1400).

Raise Cain and Red Route One are next on the board with +1600 odds while Tapit Shoes (+2500) and Il Miracolo (+5000) enter the post position draw as the biggest longshots in the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Let’s go over the Belmont Stakes 2023 favorites, contenders, and longshots based on their odds at the top online racebooks.

Favorites

Forte (+200)

Angel Of Empire (+350)

Tapit Trice (+400)

Contenders

National Treasure (+700)

Arcangelo (+1200)

Hit Show (+1400)

Raise Cain (+1600)

Red Route One (+1600)

Longshots

Tapit Shoes (+2500)

Il Miracolo (+5000)

