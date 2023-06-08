UFC News and Rumors

How to Watch UFC 289: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Stream

Garrett Kerman
UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana takes place on Saturday night. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana and stream the UFC Women’s Bantamweight title fight.

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana will be live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Nunes will look to defend her bantamweight title yet again when she takes on the No. 5 ranked bantamweight contender Irene Aldana.

Irene Aldana was originally scheduled to fight Raquel Pennington but once Julianna Pena got injured during fight camp she got the call for the title shot. This will be the biggest fight of Aldana’s career and her first main event fight.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Nunes vs. Aldana fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

UFC 289 Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

  • 🥊 UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 10:00 P.M. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏆 Main Event: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana – Women’s Bantamweight Championship
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Amanda Nunes 22-5, 13 KO | Irene Aladana 14-6, 8 KO

How to Watch UFC 289 With A Free Live Stream

The UFC 289 fight card will be televised on ESPN+ PPV For MMA fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN’s streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch boxing matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch UFC 289 fight card almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch UFC 289 fight card with a free live stream.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on UFC 289
  4. Stream the UFC 289 fight card for free

UFC 289 Fight Card

Amanda Nunes is set to face off against rising contender and the No. 5 ranked competitor in the women’s bantamweight division for her bantamweight championship.

Amanda Nunes is the long-running women’s bantamweight champion that has been dominant throughout her tenure in the UFC. She has a 15-2 UFC record and she just avenged her last loss to Julianna Pena by brutally beating her over the course of 25 minutes. She will be looking to solidify her GOAT status with a win on Saturday night against Irene Aldana.

Irene Aldana was originally set to face off against Raquel Pennington for a 5-round fight night main event but this call-up was an opportunity she certainly couldn’t pass up. She is 4-1 in her last four fights with each of her last three wins coming by knockout. She is one of the more dangerous contenders and she is out to prove that she is the best this weekend at UFC 289.

Here are the official undercard details for the fight:

Main Card

  • Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana; Women’s Bantamweight Championship
  • Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
  • Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt
  • Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
  • Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Prelims

  • Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Miranda Maverick
  • Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng
  • Blake Bilder vs. Kyle Nelson

Early Prelims

  • David Dvorak vs. Steve Erceg
  • Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
