How to Watch UFC 291: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje takes place this Saturday night. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje and stream the UFC lightweight ‘BMF’ title fight.

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje will be live from the Delta Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Poirier and Gaethje are looking to capture the vacant ‘BMF’ title and put themselves next in line for a lightweight title shot with a win this weekend at UFC 291.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Poirier and Gaethje fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

UFC 291 Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

How to Watch UFC 291With A Free Live Stream

The UFC 291 fight card will be televised on ESPN+ PPV.

For MMA fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN’s streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

UFC 291 Fight Card

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are set to square off in this weekend’s main event at UFC 291.

The UFC heads to Salt Lake City, Utah for a stacked fight card. We have a lightweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters on the planet going toe-to-toe when Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje square off for a second time in their careers but this time it’s for the vacant ‘BMF’ title. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them right into title contention after Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira 2 happens in Abu Dhabi.

In the co-main event, we have a No. 1 contender fight in the light heavyweight division between Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira. Pereira will be looking to make his presence known in his new weight class and attempt to be a two-division champion in just a short amount of time in his UFC career. Meanwhile, Blachowicz is looking to be a two-time light heavyweight champion.

Here are the official fight card details:

Main Card (10:00 P.M. EST ESPN+ PPV)

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje – Vacant ‘BMF’ Title

Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira

Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira

Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green

Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland

Televised Prelims (8:00 P.M. EST ESPN/ESPN+)

Trevin Giles vs Gabriel Bonfim

Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Roman Kopylov vs Claudio Ribeiro

Jake Matthews vs Darrius Flowers

Early Prelims (6:30 P.M. EST UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+)

CJ Vergara vs Vinicius Salvador

Matthew Semelsberger vs Uros Medic

Miranda Maverick vs Priscila Cachoeira

