How to Watch UFC 294: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC 294 features a jam-packed PPV event, highlighted by the main event a rematch for the lightweight champion between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. Find everything you need to know about UFC 294 including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads to Abu Dhabi for a stacked fight card from top to bottom at UFC 294. We have a lightweight main event fight between two of the best fighters on planet earth, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski as they rematch for the lightweight championship. Makhachev is coming off his first title defense where he beat Alexander Volkanovski in a razor-close unanimous decision. That fight at UFC 284 was one of the best fights of 2023 and after Charles Oliveira withdrew due to injury, Volkanovski stepped up on short notice to give us an even better main event than were initially looking forward to. Both fighters will be looking to claim the lightweight title and the top spot on the Pound-for-Pound UFC rankings.

In the co-main event, we have the return of Khamzat Chimaev who hasn’t been seen in the octagon since egregiously missing weight at UFC 279 back in September 2022. He was originally scheduled to face off against Paulo Costa but like Oliveira he had to withdraw from the fight due to a staph infection. Stepping up on short notice is the former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman who will be making his middleweight debut. Usman is looking to get back on track after losing back-to-back title fights against Leon Edwards meanwhile, Chimaev is looking to get the biggest win of his UFC career as he attempts to make a statement in his return to the middleweight division. A win from either fighter at UFC 294 can catapult them into title contention.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Makhachev and Volkanovski lightweight title fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Akexander Volkanovski

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 10:00 am ET

Location: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

TV Channel: ESPN +/ ESPN + PPV

UFC Stats: Makhachev 24-1 | Volkanovski 26-2

UFC Odds: Makhachev (-255) | Volkanovski (+215)

The UFC 294 fight card will be televised on ESPN+.

For MMA fans who have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN or their streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

UFC 294 Fight Card

The full UFC 294 fight card has been released with Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski headlining this fight card for the lightweight championship.

There will be 13 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 10:00 A.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a flyweight matchup between two UFC flyweight contenders Tim Elliott and Muhammad Mokaev which should be a great scrap before we head to the main card. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the bantamweight division between two surging prospects Said Nurmagomedov and Muin Gafurov.

Then we have a middleweight matchup between Ikram Aliskerov and UFC veteran Warlley Alves which shouldn’t see the judges scorecards. Next up, is the featured bout on the main card light heavyweight division between No. 2 Magomed Ankalaev and No. 7 Johnny Walker as both fighters look to put their name in the mix to take on the winner of Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira. Below, you’ll find the full UFC 294 Fight Card.

UFC 294 Main Card (ESPN + 2 P.M. ET)

(C) Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – for lightweight title

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves

Muin Gafurov vs. Said Nurmagomedov

UFC 294 Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN+, 10 A.M. ET)

Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Trevor Peek vs. Mohammad Yahya

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli

Muhammad Naimov vs. Nathaniel Wood

Victoria Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva

