How to Watch UFC Paris: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC Paris features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac. Find everything you need to know about UFC Paris, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads to Paris, France for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. We have a heavyweight main event fight between former two-time title challenger Ciryl Gane and the surging “Polar Bear” Serghei Spivac. This will be Gane’s first fight since losing by first-round submission to Jon Jones in February 2023. Meanwhile, Spivac is streaking at the right time with three wins in a row with all three wins coming inside the distance.

In the co-main event, we have the former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas moving up in weight to take on one of the surging contenders in the women’s flyweight division Manon Fiorot. Namajnuas is coming off of a very controversial split decision loss to Carla Esparza which lost her the strawweight championship. As for Fiorot, she is riding a 10-fight winning streak with five straight wins in her UFC career coming into the highest-profile matchup of her career.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Gane and Spivac fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for UFC Paris

How to Watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac

🥊 UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac

Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac 📅 Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 🕙 Time: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Accor Arena | Paris, France

Accor Arena | Paris, France 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 📊 UFC Stats: Gane 11-2 | Spivac 16-3

Gane 11-2 | Spivac 16-3 🎲 UFC Odds: Gane (-164) | Spivac (+144)

How to Watch UFC Paris With A Free Live Stream

The UFC Paris fight card will be televised on ESPN+.

For MMA fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN or their streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch MMA matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch UFC Paris fight card almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch UFC Paris fight card with a free live stream.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and make a qualifying deposit Place a bet on UFC Paris Stream the UFC Paris fight card for free

UFC Paris Fight Card

The full UFC Singapore fight card has been released with Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac for headlining this fight card.

There will be 11 fights in total, beginning with the early preliminary card at 12:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a women’s bantamweight matchup between promotional newcomer as France’s own Nora Cornolle and Jocelyne Edwards. Opening up the main card is another barnburner in the featherweight division when William Gomis takes on Yanis Ghemmouri.

Then we have a light heavyweight matchup between Volkan Oezdemir taking on promotion newcomer Bogdan Guskov in a fight that should have a ton of fireworks from start to finish. The featured bout will be contested in the lightweight division as we get the surging Benoit Saint-Denis back in the octagon as he takes on his stiffest competition to date Thiago Moises in a fight between two highly skilled grapplers.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC Paris Fight Card.

UFC Paris Main Card (ESPN + 3 P.M. ET)

Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov

William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

UFC Paris Preliminary Card (ESPN +, 12 P.M. ET)

Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee

Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini

Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Zarah Fairn vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Taylor Lapilus vs. Caolan Loughran

UFC Betting Guides 2023