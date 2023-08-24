How to Watch UFC Singapore: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC Singapore features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung. Find everything you need to know about UFC Singapore, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads to Singapore for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. We have a featherweight main event fight between two future featherweight hall of famers, former featherweight champion Max Holloway and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Holloway would look to keep his winning ways going en route to another title shot meanwhile, Jung is looking for one more win before he rides off into the sunset and retire from the sport of MMA.

In the co-main event, we have a light heavyweight rematch between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann. Smith will be looking to right the ship and get back into the win column after back-to-back losses meanwhile, Spann is looking to make it 1-1 against Smith and get back to his winning ways after losing his last fight to Nikita Krylov.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Holloway and Jung fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

How to Watch UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung

🥊 UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung

Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung 📅 Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 🕙 Time: 8:00 am ET

8:00 am ET 🏟 Location: Singapore Indoor Stadium | Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium | Singapore 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 📊 UFC Stats: Holloway 24-7 | Jung 17-7

Holloway 24-7 | Jung 17-7 UFC Odds: Holloway (-725) | Jung (+525)

The UFC fight card will be televised on ESPN+.

UFC Singapore Fight Card

The full UFC Singapore fight card has been released with Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung for the headlining this fight card.

There will be 13 fights in total, beginning with the early preliminary card at 5:00 A.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a heavyweight matchup between two sluggers Waldo Acosta-Cortes and Lukasz Brzeski. Also, opening up the main card is another barnburner in the heavyweight division when Junior Tafa takes on Parker Porter

Then we have a women’s flyweight matchup between the two top contenders in the division Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos who could be fighting for the next title shot. In the next fight on the main card, we have top Japanese bantamweight prospect Rinya Nakamura taking on Fernie Garcia in a fight that should be a great scrap.

The featured bout will be contested in the featherweight division as we get the return of Giga Chikadze who last fought in January 2022 and he will be taking on fan favorite “Bruce Leeroy” Alex Caceres.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC Singapore Fight Card.

UFC Singapore Main Card (ESPN + 8 A.M. ET)

Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres

Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia

Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos

Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter

UFC Singapore Preliminary Card (ESPN +, 5 A.M. ET)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garrett Armfield

Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Song Kenan vs. Rolando Bedoya

Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita

Liang Na vs. JJ Aldrich

Choi Seung-woo vs. Jarno Errens

