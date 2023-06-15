How to Watch UFC Vegas 75: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier takes place this Saturday night. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier and stream the UFC Middleweight main event.

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier will be live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vettori and Cannonier are looking for a big win this weekend at UFC Vegas 75 to put them in a position to contend for a title yet again.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Vettori vs. Cannonier fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The Best UFC Vegas 75 Betting Sites

UFC Vegas 75 Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

🥊 UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier 📅 Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 P.M. ET

10:00 P.M. ET 🏟 Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN & ESPN+

ESPN & ESPN+ 🏆 Main Event: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier 📊 UFC Stats: Marvin Vettori 19-5-1, 9 SUB | Jared Cannonier 16-6, 9 KO

How to Watch UFC Vegas 75 With A Free Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 75 fight card will be televised on ESPN & ESPM+.

For MMA fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN’s streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch boxing matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch UFC 289 fight card almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch UFC Vegas 75 fight card with a free live stream.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and make a qualifying deposit Place a bet on UFC Vegas 75 Stream the UFC Vegas 75 fight card for free

UFC Vegas 75 Fight Card

Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier are set to square off in this weekend’s main event at UFC Vegas 75.

Marvin Vettori is coming off a hard-fought win against Roman Dolidze at UFC 286 but is just 2-2 in his last four fights. His only losses came against the two top fighters in the division in Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

Jared Cannonier is also coming off a closely contested main event win against Sean Strickland and is 3-2 in his last 5 fights. Ironically, his last two losses were also against Rober Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.

Here are the official fight card details:

Main Card (10:00 P.M. EST ESPN/ESPN+)

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Armen Petrosyan

Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida

Nikolas Motta vs. Manuel Torres

Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov

Prelims (7:00 P.M. EST ESPN/ESPN+)

Raoni Barcelos vs. Miles Johns

Jimmy Flick vs. Alessandro Costa

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Cristian Quinonez

Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Felipe Bunes

Tereza Bleda vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Dan Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Zac Pauga vs. Modestas Bukauskas

UFC Betting Guides 2023