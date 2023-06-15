How to Watch UFC Vegas 75: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier takes place this Saturday night. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier and stream the UFC Middleweight main event.
Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier will be live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Vettori and Cannonier are looking for a big win this weekend at UFC Vegas 75 to put them in a position to contend for a title yet again.
Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Vettori vs. Cannonier fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.
UFC Vegas 75 Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel
- 🥊 UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
- 📅 Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- 🕙 Time: 10:00 P.M. ET
- 🏟 Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN & ESPN+
- 🏆 Main Event: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
- 📊 UFC Stats: Marvin Vettori 19-5-1, 9 SUB | Jared Cannonier 16-6, 9 KO
How to Watch UFC Vegas 75 With A Free Live Stream
The UFC Vegas 75 fight card will be televised on ESPN & ESPM+.
For MMA fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN’s streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.
For MMA fans that have cut the cord or don't have access to ESPN's streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.
Here’s how to watch UFC Vegas 75 fight card with a free live stream.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
- Place a bet on UFC Vegas 75
- Stream the UFC Vegas 75 fight card for free
UFC Vegas 75 Fight Card
Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier are set to square off in this weekend’s main event at UFC Vegas 75.
Marvin Vettori is coming off a hard-fought win against Roman Dolidze at UFC 286 but is just 2-2 in his last four fights. His only losses came against the two top fighters in the division in Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.
Jared Cannonier is also coming off a closely contested main event win against Sean Strickland and is 3-2 in his last 5 fights. Ironically, his last two losses were also against Rober Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.
Here are the official fight card details:
Main Card (10:00 P.M. EST ESPN/ESPN+)
- Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva
- Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Armen Petrosyan
- Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida
- Nikolas Motta vs. Manuel Torres
- Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov
Prelims (7:00 P.M. EST ESPN/ESPN+)
- Raoni Barcelos vs. Miles Johns
- Jimmy Flick vs. Alessandro Costa
- Kyung Ho Kang vs. Cristian Quinonez
- Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar
- Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Felipe Bunes
- Tereza Bleda vs. Gabriella Fernandes
- Dan Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence
- Zac Pauga vs. Modestas Bukauskas
