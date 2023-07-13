UFC News and Rumors

How to Watch UFC Vegas 77: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
3 min read
FziXOYhXwAYt5fS

UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva takes place this Saturday night. In this article, we’ll go over how to watch UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva and stream the UFC women’s bantamweight fight.

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva will be live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Holm and Silva are looking to make a statement this weekend and put their names in the mix for a potential women’s bantamweight title shot.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Holm vs. Silva fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

UFC Vegas 77 Date, Time, Location, and TV Channel

  • 🥊 UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN+
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Holm 15-6 | Silva 10-2-1
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Holm (-173) | Rodriguez (+148)

How to Watch UFC Vegas 77 With A Free Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 77 fight card will be televised on ESPN & ESPN+.

For MMA fans that have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN’s streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch boxing matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch UFC Vegas 77 fight card almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch UFC Vegas 77 fight card with a free live stream.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on UFC Vegas 77
  4. Stream the UFC Vegas 77 fight card for free

UFC Vegas 77 Fight Card

Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva are set to square off in this weekend’s main event at UFC Vegas 77.

Holly Holm is coming off a dominant win over Yana Santos after a questionable decision loss to Ketlen Vieira. She is now 3-1 in her last four fights and is looking to make it two in a row and five out of her last six to make a strong argument for the next women’s bantamweight title shot.

Mayra Bueno Silva has been streaking lately, winning three straight fights which got her the biggest fight of her career when she takes on Holly Holm in her first-ever main event fight. If she is able to get this win this weekend this could propel her into title contention in the wide-open women’s bantamweight division.

Here are the official fight card details:

Main Card (10:00 P.M. EST ESPN/ESPN+)

  • Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
  • Albert Duraev vs. Jun Yong Park
  • Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler
  • Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Prelims (7:00 P.M. EST ESPN/ESPN+)

  • Tucker Lutz vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
  • Istela Nunes vs. Viktoriya Dudakova
  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. Bassil Hafez
  • Genaro Valdez vs. Evan Elder
  • Tyson Nam vs. Azat Maksum
  • Carl Deaton III vs. Alexander Munoz
  • Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailin Perez

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

