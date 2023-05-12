The undefeated Ian Machado Garry returns to the UFC octagon to face Daniel Rodriguez in a three-round welterweight showdown on the main card at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida. Scroll below for information on Ian Garry’s net worth, career earnings, UFC record, next fight, age, height, and girlfriend.

The peoples main event!🔥🔥🔥 Daniel Rodriguez 🆚 Ian Garry#UFCCharlotte pic.twitter.com/LZjYSr5epF — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) May 12, 2023

Ian Garry Net Worth

Garry has an estimated net worth of $1-$2 million.

The promising welterweight has made most of his money in two promotions: Cage Warriors and the UFC.

With a win against Rodriguez, Garry can increase his net worth by nearly $50,000 with an estimated salary of $25,000 plus a win bonus and performance of the night.

Garry has amassed an impressive following on social media, with over 220,000 followers on Instagram. Outside of the octagon, Garry secured a sponsorship with Hourglass.

Ian Garry Career Earnings

With only four fights in the UFC, Garry has amassed over $100,000 in career earnings.

In his last fight at UFC 285, Garry defeated Song Kenan via TKO in the third round. Garry earned an estimated $44,000 when it was all said and done.

Ian Garry UFC Record

Garry holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 11-0-0, with six knockouts. Garry is a perfect 4-0 in the UFC. The Irishman is currently unranked in the UFC Welterweight Division, but a win could put him into the top 15.

Ian Garry Next Fight

Garry will face Rodriguez in the third fight on the main card of UFC on ABC 4.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Garry (-305) as the favorite.

Ian Garry Age, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Garry is from Portmarnock, Ireland. He has a close relationship with MMA phenom Conor McGregor.

Garry married Layla Garr in February 2022. The couple had their first child later that year.

Age: 25

25 Born: Portmarnock, Ireland

Portmarnock, Ireland Height: 6’3″

6’3″ Weight: 170 pounds

170 pounds Reach: 74″

74″ Coach/Trainer: Sanford MMA

