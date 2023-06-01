After putting on a tennis clinic in the second round of the 2023 French Open against 23-year-old American Claire Liu, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek wrote her victory message on the camera.

Crafting a victory message for the camera is sometimes difficult for Swiatek, but not on Thursday, one day after she celebrated her 22nd birthday.

What Swiatek Wrote

She quoted a phrase from Taylor Swift’s song 22.

“I’m feeling 22! #swiftie”

It is good to see the light side of Swiatek who is a Swiftie; she once admitted that listening to Taylor Swift songs helped her learn English.

She is all business on the court so it is easy to forget that she is only 22 years old.

Swaitek is a young woman with lots of tennis and life ahead of her.

Swiatek’s RG Birthday Celebration

Roland Garros tournament director Amelie Mauresmo presented Iga with a birthday cake and a gift bag.

Swiatek seems mature beyond her years as she discusses how she uses her birthdays to reflect on the previous year.

Birthday Bagels Would Be Appropriate

Though it is the early rounds, Swiatek has already delivered bagels to each of her opponents.

In both of her matches, she won by identical scores of 6-4, 6-0.

Her game is really suited to clay, and one of the reasons for this is her ability to move quickly to get in position from point to point.

She does not have any material weaknesses in her game which is actually frightening for her opponents; it means with time, she could just get better and better.

Swiatek is the defending champion and her favorite birthday present would be another French Open victory.

Next up for Swiatek is a third-round match with 21-year-old Chinese player Xinyu Wang who is ranked 80th in the world.

The Field Is Also Looking Impressive

Swiatek is not the type of player to look over her shoulder, but if she was, she would see that Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Sloane Stephens are among the players who have won early-round matches in dominant fashion.

We are far from the finish line, but at this rate, it feels like any one of these women could be holding the trophy at the end of the tournament.

