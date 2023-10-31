World No. 2 Iga Swiatek got off to a slow start in her first 2023 WTA Finals match against Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Swiatek was down 2-5 in the first set, looking unsettled and rattling off unforced errors.

Houdini Act 🪄@iga_swiatek rallies from 2-5 down to take the opening set 7-6(3) against Vondrousova!#WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/xoZaHh4zIj — wta (@WTA) October 30, 2023

🤯 Iga Swiatek won 11 of the next 12 games: pic.twitter.com/ry75qVYbRk — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) October 30, 2023

Then, she turned it around in astounding fashion.

It took time, tenacity and a defiant comeback from 5-2 down, but Iga Swiatek finds the right balance between defence and attack to win the opener 7-6 against Marketa Vondrousova in Cancún. Big set for Iga, that.#WTAFinals #IgaSwiatek pic.twitter.com/dwwKdZSruF — LoveGameTennis 🎾 (@LoveGame_Tennis) October 30, 2023

In the second set, Swiatek was firmly in command and finished it with a 6-0 result.

For Swiatek, it is about settling her feet and playing her game.

She accomplished that while Vondrousova began to struggle on serve and with errors and bad bounces.

Iga Swiatek clearly had an advantage today and once she found her timing she showed it. Pulls off a clutch comeback from 2-5 first set and then serves a bagel. Vondrousova made things tricky especially with her defence but Iga adjusted and outhit her opponent — Nick Carter (@nick_bcarter) October 30, 2023

Swiatek lost the World No. 1 ranking this year to Aryna Sabalenka.

Though Sabalenka controls her destiny with the points and could ultimately end the year as World No. 1, Swiatek’s win is a confidence boost with the come-from-behind effort and puts her on the path to contend for it.

Iga Swiatek after winning 11 of the last 12 games against Vondrousova: “Digging deep physically, not giving up, & really fighting. Even though I was down 2-5 in set 1, I’m happy I could just fight.. it’s something that will give me confidence that I can come back from any… pic.twitter.com/857MTWxSyT — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 31, 2023

The second match of the night will feature Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur.

