Iga Swiatek Comes From Behind To Defeat Marketa Vondrousova On Day 2 Of 2023 WTA Finals

Wendi Oliveros
Iga Swiatek

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek got off to a slow start in her first 2023 WTA Finals match against Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Swiatek was down 2-5 in the first set, looking unsettled and rattling off unforced errors.

Then, she turned it around in astounding fashion.

In the second set, Swiatek was firmly in command and finished it with a 6-0 result.

For Swiatek, it is about settling her feet and playing her game.

She accomplished that while Vondrousova began to struggle on serve and with errors and bad bounces.

Swiatek lost the World No. 1 ranking this year to Aryna Sabalenka.

Though Sabalenka controls her destiny with the points and could ultimately end the year as World No. 1, Swiatek’s win is a confidence boost with the come-from-behind effort and puts her on the path to contend for it.

The second match of the night will feature Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur.

Watch that match and all WTA Finals action on the Tennis Channel.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Arrow to top