Iga Swiatek Holds Off Surging Beatriz Haddad Maia To Advance To French Open Final

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Iga Swiatek Beatriz Haddad Maia

The second half of the women’s French Open semifinals was equally intense, but the World No. 1 Iga Swiatek won the match over Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets.

It was not a typical straight-sets Swiatek match, and no one expected it to be because Haddad Maia won their only previous meeting on the hard courts in Toronto last year.

After dropping the first set 6-2, Haddad Maia proved to be a very difficult opponent in the second set forcing a tiebreaker.

Haddad Maia had deep groundstrokes that challenged Swiatek, but in the end, Iga emerged victorious.

Tennis fans felt as if Haddad Maia could force a third set, there may have been a different result.

She has been the master of third-set comebacks at Roland Garros this year, and this could have been her biggest one.

An Energetic Crowd

The crowd was loud and appreciative of both players’ efforts.

At times, it sounded more like a soccer match than a tennis match.

Haddad Maia seemed rejuvenated by the fans, especially as the match progressed.

She was also cheered on by Gustavo Kuerten, her fellow Brazilian, the three-time French Open champion.

Saturday’s Final: Swiatek Vs. Muchova

The final pits the No. 1 Iga Swiatek against No. 43 Karolina Muchova.

Muchova has never been in a Grand Slam final.

Swiatek is seeking her fourth Grand Slam title since 2020.

If Muchova plays as she did against Aryna Sabalenka, Swiatek will have her work cut out for her.

Friday’s Action Includes Doubles And Men’s Semifinals

The American doubles team of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will be on the court on Friday in a semifinal match against Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez.

These two teams played an exciting final at the Miami Open with Gauff and Pegula emerging victorious just a few months ago.

The other Friday matches feature the men, and everyone is eagerly awaiting World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in his semifinal against World No. 3 Novak Djokovic.

The second semifinal features No. 4 Casper Ruud against No. 22 Alexander Zverev who has had an amazing tournament just one year after his horrific injury in the semifinals against Rafael Nadal which ended his 2022 season.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
