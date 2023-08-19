While some could call it beginner’s luck, that is far from the truth.

Americans Taylor Townsend and Alycia Parks are playing doubles for the first time this week, and it has gone very well.

So well that they are in the finals of the Western & Southern Open.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Alycia Parks and Taylor Townsend are off to the women’s doubles final defeating Mertens/Sanders 6-4, 6-2!#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/JqRmYufWq0 — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 18, 2023

They won four matches, three against seeded teams, and only dropped one set.

Through to the final ✨ The great week for Alycia Parks and Taylor Townsend continues. 💫 They defeat a third seeded team in a row, taking out #2 Hunter and Mertens 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the #CincyTennis championship match. 👏🏼 📸: 👑 @tjc05 pic.twitter.com/ZVB8QTuCwA — Chad (@CCSMOOTH13) August 18, 2023

🇨🇦 Leylah Annie Fernandez NOT playing Doubles in Cincinnati with Taylor Townsend…Alycia Parks is instead #WTA #CincyTennis — John Horn (@SportsHorn) August 13, 2023



Townsend has previously played doubles with Canadian Leylah Fernandez, also with great success including finishing as the runners-up in the Miami Open to Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula and finalists at Roland Garros.

Their partnership earned the nickname “Taylah.”

Taylor Townsend on reaching Roland Garros Women’s Double’s Final with Leylah Fernandez: “I’m honestly so proud of how we were able to play & perform. I told Leylah after the match that this is what we’ve been building towards over the past couple of months.” pic.twitter.com/8XqMzKJAHh — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 10, 2023

Townsend and Fernandez defeated Parks and her occasional partner Peyton Stearns at Wimbledon.

Leylah Fernandez / Taylor Townsend won their match vs Alycia Parks / Peyton Stearns at Wimbledon, 6-1, 6-3 — TennisONE Scores (@T1App_Scores) July 7, 2023

It is unclear if the Parks partnership is just an arrangement specific to Cincinnati for Townsend, or if the two will start playing together in future tournaments.

Townsend is a great doubles player, and she is proving it by achieving success in a short time with two different partners in the past year.

It will be interesting to see who Townsend plays with at the U.S. Open.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023