In First Tournament Together, Taylor Townsend And Alycia Parks Advance To Western & Southern Open Doubles Final

Wendi Oliveros
While some could call it beginner’s luck, that is far from the truth.

Americans Taylor Townsend and Alycia Parks are playing doubles for the first time this week, and it has gone very well.

So well that they are in the finals of the Western & Southern Open.

 

They won four matches, three against seeded teams, and only dropped one set.


Townsend has previously played doubles with Canadian Leylah Fernandez, also with great success including finishing as the runners-up in the Miami Open to Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula and finalists at Roland Garros.

Their partnership earned the nickname “Taylah.”

Townsend and Fernandez defeated Parks and her occasional partner Peyton Stearns at Wimbledon.

 

It is unclear if the Parks partnership is just an arrangement specific to Cincinnati for Townsend, or if the two will start playing together in future tournaments.

Townsend is a great doubles player, and she is proving it by achieving success in a short time with two different partners in the past year.

It will be interesting to see who Townsend plays with at the U.S. Open.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
