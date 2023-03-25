Tennis‘s Sunshine Double is not all fun and games.

It is a physically demanding weeks-long event that encompasses both U.S. coasts.

Those who advanced far at Indian Wells are dealing with the fatigue, jet lag, and humidity in Miami as play starts just days after leaving the California desert.

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, who was a finalist at Indian Wells five days ago, got injured in the second set of her match with American Shelby Rogers.

Sabalenka beats Shelby Rogers 6-4 6-3 in Miami R2 Not a straightforward match at all. Aryna injured her leg in the beginning of set 2. Her movement was hampered and she couldn’t serve at 100%, but Aryna is just as much of a warrior as she is a tennis player ✅Into R3 🐅 pic.twitter.com/hQakyeY7s6 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 25, 2023

It is a left thigh injury, and she needed the trainer’s assistance during the match.

Sabalenka was able to persevere and prevail in straight sets.

The injury could be a factor if she is able to advance into the later rounds of the tournament.

She faces Marie Bouzkova in the third round.

What Sabalenka Said After The Match

She was grateful to get through in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

Sabalenka said:

“First of all, super happy to be here & to get this win. Always tough matches against her. Something happened in the 2nd set We’ll see tomorrow, hopefully I’ll be alright. I’ll be ready for the next match.”

Her post-match statement casts some doubt as to her fitness for the next round or the rest of the tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka on injury during match against Shelby Rogers in Miami: “First of all, super happy to be here & to get this win. Always tough matches against her. Something happened in the 2nd set We’ll see tomorrow, hopefully I’ll be alright. I’ll be ready for the next match.” pic.twitter.com/aWygOE2y2S — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 25, 2023

With defending champion Iga Swiatek forced to pull out of the Miami Open with a rib injury, Sabalenka and Indian Wells Champion Elena Rybakina would be considered the favorites to win.

Rybakina had a few issues in her first match of the tournament on Thursday night.

She faced Anna Kalinskaya and was behind most of the first set before pulling it out 7-5.

Rybakina dropped the second set and won in the deciding third set.

She faces Paula Badosa next in a very interesting third-round match.

Coco Gauff And Jessica Pegula Advance In Doubles Action

In other Friday news, the American doubles team of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula prevailed in a nail-biter.

It took three sets for Gauff and Pegula to defeat the Fruhvirtova sisters.

