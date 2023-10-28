The Texas Rangers won their 10th postseason game of the 2023 Major League Baseball playoffs in dramatic fashion on Friday. In game one of the World Series, Corey Seager of Charlotte, North Carolina hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game, and then Adolis Garcia hit a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 6-5 Rangers win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Texas. Here is a look at the dozen home runs by Seager and Garcia in the 2023 postseason to date.

Four home runs for Seager

Seager hit one home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Divisional Series, two home runs against the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, and then game one of the World Series. Seager’s first home run came in the first inning against the Orioles in game three of the ALDS, a 7-1 Rangers win. That was followed up with two dingers against Houston in blowouts. The first came in game four (a 10-3 Houston win) and the second came in game seven (an 11-4 Texas win).

Eight Home Runs for Garcia

What we have seen from Garcia in the 2023 MLB Playoffs has been very special indeed. The 2023 ALCS MVP now has a minimum of one home run in every series. He banged one out in the fourth inning of game two of the American League Wildcard Series (a 7-1 Rangers win over the Tampa Bay Rays), one in the second inning of game three of the American League Divisional Series (a 7-1 Rangers win over the Baltimore Orioles), and five more home runs against the Astros in the ALCS. In fact after Friday, Garcia now has a home run in the last five postseason games. He hit dingers in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh games of the World Series semifinals. One home run came in game six against Houston (a 9-2 Texas win), and two more came in game seven.