Inter Miami Sets July 21 as Messi Debut

The Legendary football player will debut in late July for his new club

Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer club owned by Jorge Mas, is targeting a debut for Lionel Messi on July 21. Mas revealed that the club plans to strengthen the squad with up to five new players to coincide with Messi’s arrival. The likely first game for Messi with Inter Miami is expected to be against Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup competition.

Inter Miami are targeting a Messi debut on July 21 in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul, according to club owner Jorge Mas 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/zNoDlYt6u1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 20, 2023

The Legend to Debut in Miami

Messi, the Argentina captain, announced on June 7 that he would be heading to Major League Soccer after his two-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain. Although the deal has not been finalized, the Miami Herald, citing a source familiar with the negotiations, reported that Messi would be signing a two-and-a-half-year contract worth up to $60 million per year. The agreement also reportedly includes an equity stake in the club upon the conclusion of his playing career.

Mas stated that Messi’s contract would adhere to MLS roster rules, with no special provisions being made to accommodate the superstar player. He believes that Messi’s arrival in MLS will be a pivotal moment for the sport in the United States, envisioning a transformation in the landscape of football in the country.

The Inter Miami owner expressed his strong belief that the league has the potential to become one of the top two leagues in the world and emphasized the significance of Messi’s presence in achieving this goal. Mas sees Messi as a player who will come to the United States to win trophies and make a difference.

Inter Linked to Other Stars

While the club is reportedly in talks to bring in Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, Mas did not provide details about the negotiations or mention other players who have been linked to Inter Miami. However, he did confirm that the club is prepared to make between three and five additional signings during the summer transfer window in anticipation of Messi’s arrival in 2023.

Mas emphasized the club’s readiness to seize the moment and make the most of having the world’s greatest player in the United States. He believes that Messi’s presence will have a lasting impact on the league and the football ecosystem in the country, setting the stage for a new era in American soccer.