In the often unpredictable world of college football betting, a historical anomaly has emerged that’s captivating the gambling community. The upcoimg matchup between Iowa and Rutgers is slated with an unprecedentedly low over/under of 28 points, setting a new floor for expectations in the sport’s scoring. Despite this, the trend among bettors are leaning heavily towards the under, even with such a constricted margin for scoring.

Iowa the Kings of Unders

This trend is not just a fluke but part of a larger pattern witnessed in games involving Iowa, where scoring has frequently fallen short of the line. Since 2019, games featuring the Hawkeyes have gone under an astonishing 37 times out of 57, illustrating a consistent display of defensive dominance and offensive struggle that has become a signature aspect of the team’s identity.

The Iowa vs. Rutgers game, in particular, has captured the attention of the betting world, becoming the most bet under at prominent sportsbooks. It seems that despite the historically low total set for the game, confidence in the teams’ ability to underperform scoring expectations remains high among bettors, with BetMGM reporting the public are siding with the under.

The total for tomorrow’s Iowa-Rutgers game is 28, the lowest total of all time. And yet, it is still the most bet under at @BetMGM. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 10, 2023

This sentiment is reflected in the odds set by betting agencies, with BetOnline listing the under 28 at -115, indicating that under is the slight favorite.

Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Rutgers +1 -115 Over 28 -105 Iowa -1 -105 Under 28 -115

5 of 6 Lowest Totals in Last 30 Years Involve Iowa

In the last 30 years, many of the lowest totals in college football involve Iowa. Let’s take a look at those totals: