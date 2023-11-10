In the often unpredictable world of college football betting, a historical anomaly has emerged that’s captivating the gambling community. The upcoimg matchup between Iowa and Rutgers is slated with an unprecedentedly low over/under of 28 points, setting a new floor for expectations in the sport’s scoring. Despite this, the trend among bettors are leaning heavily towards the under, even with such a constricted margin for scoring.
Iowa the Kings of Unders
This trend is not just a fluke but part of a larger pattern witnessed in games involving Iowa, where scoring has frequently fallen short of the line. Since 2019, games featuring the Hawkeyes have gone under an astonishing 37 times out of 57, illustrating a consistent display of defensive dominance and offensive struggle that has become a signature aspect of the team’s identity.
The Iowa vs. Rutgers game, in particular, has captured the attention of the betting world, becoming the most bet under at prominent sportsbooks. It seems that despite the historically low total set for the game, confidence in the teams’ ability to underperform scoring expectations remains high among bettors, with BetMGM reporting the public are siding with the under.
The total for tomorrow’s Iowa-Rutgers game is 28, the lowest total of all time.
And yet, it is still the most bet under at @BetMGM.
This sentiment is reflected in the odds set by betting agencies, with BetOnline listing the under 28 at -115, indicating that under is the slight favorite.
5 of 6 Lowest Totals in Last 30 Years Involve Iowa
In the last 30 years, many of the lowest totals in college football involve Iowa. Let’s take a look at those totals:
- 2023: Iowa vs Rutgers – 28
- 2023: Iowa at Northwestern – 30.5
- 2023: Iowa vs Minnesota – 30.5
- 2023: Army vs Air Force – 31.5
- 2022: Iowa at Minnesota – 31.5
- 2022: Iowa vs Kentucky – 31.5
But the wildest fact is not that Iowa is involved in all of these games, but that each of the above six games have all gone under their implied points total.
With this game going down in college football history, bettors are keen to say they were on the right side of history that day. Whether the public will be correct or not will be revealed on Saturday, where a potential low-scoring affair could be a thriller for many.