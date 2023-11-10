College Football

Iowa vs. Rutgers Has Lowest Total of All-Time But the Public Are Still Backing Unders

David Evans
iowa defense

In the often unpredictable world of college football betting, a historical anomaly has emerged that’s captivating the gambling community. The upcoimg matchup between Iowa and Rutgers is slated with an unprecedentedly low over/under of 28 points, setting a new floor for expectations in the sport’s scoring. Despite this, the trend among bettors are leaning heavily towards the under, even with such a constricted margin for scoring.

Iowa the Kings of Unders

This trend is not just a fluke but part of a larger pattern witnessed in games involving Iowa, where scoring has frequently fallen short of the line. Since 2019, games featuring the Hawkeyes have gone under an astonishing 37 times out of 57, illustrating a consistent display of defensive dominance and offensive struggle that has become a signature aspect of the team’s identity.

The Iowa vs. Rutgers game, in particular, has captured the attention of the betting world, becoming the most bet under at prominent sportsbooks. It seems that despite the historically low total set for the game, confidence in the teams’ ability to underperform scoring expectations remains high among bettors, with BetMGM reporting the public are siding with the under.

This sentiment is reflected in the odds set by betting agencies, with BetOnline listing the under 28 at -115, indicating that under is the slight favorite.

Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Rutgers +1 -115 Over 28 -105
Iowa -1 -105 Under 28 -115

5 of 6 Lowest Totals in Last 30 Years Involve Iowa

In the last 30 years, many of the lowest totals in college football involve Iowa. Let’s take a look at those totals:

  • 2023: Iowa vs Rutgers – 28
  • 2023: Iowa at Northwestern – 30.5
  • 2023: Iowa vs Minnesota – 30.5
  • 2023: Army vs Air Force – 31.5
  • 2022: Iowa at Minnesota – 31.5
  • 2022: Iowa vs Kentucky – 31.5

But the wildest fact is not that Iowa is involved in all of these games, but that each of the above six games have all gone under their implied points total.

With this game going down in college football history, bettors are keen to say they were on the right side of history that day. Whether the public will be correct or not will be revealed on Saturday, where a potential low-scoring affair could be a thriller for many.

Topics  
College Football
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans

