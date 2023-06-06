The No. 5 ranked bantamweight contender Irene Aldana will be taking on the biggest challenge of her career when she takes on the Women’s MMA GOAT Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight championship for the UFC’s return to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at UFC 289 this Saturday night. Scroll below for information on Nunes’ career earnings, net worth, UFC record, next fight, age, height, and boyfriend.

You must respect the power of @IreneAldana_ 👊 She looks to capture gold this Saturday 🏆#UFC289 | SATURDAY | Live on PPV 📺 pic.twitter.com/T3pqEjdBLk — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 6, 2023

Irene Aldana Career Earnings

Irene Aldana has been a mainstay in the women’s bantamweight division for the latter portion of 7 years and has estimated career earnings of $796,900.

In her last fight, she brutally knocked out Macy Chiasson with an up-kick to the liver. It was that she had a base salary of $40,000 in that fight but with her win, performance, and promotional bonuses she walked away with $141,000 which was the biggest payday of her career.

Irene Aldana Net Worth

Irene Aldana has made an estimated $800,000 during her time in the UFC but has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.

Irene Aldana has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2012 and spent most of her time in Invicta FC before making the jump to the UFC in 2016.

With a win on Saturday night at UFC 289, Aldana can increase her net worth by over an estimated $200K with a win and promotional bonuses.

Irene Aldana UFC Record

Irene Aldana holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-6 which includes 11 of those wins coming inside the distance. She will look to improve her 7-4 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 289.

Irene Aldana Next Fight

Irene Aldana will fight Amanda Nunes in the five-round main event championship fight this Saturday at UFC 289. This fight will be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Aldana (+250) as the underdog.

Irene Aldana Age, Height, Weight, Boyfriend

Irene Aldana fights out of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico but is originally from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico.

She is currently single and not in a relationship with anyone.

Age: 35

35 Born: Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico

Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico Height: 5’9″

5’9″ Weight: 135 pounds

135 pounds Reach: 68″

68″ Coach/Trainer: Francisco Grasso

