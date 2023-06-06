UFC News and Rumors

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card, & Live Stream

Garrett Kerman
UFC 289 will be live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday tonight for the first fight card in Canada since 2019. Arguably the greatest women’s UFC fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes looks to defend her bantamweight once more as she takes on short-notice challenger Irene Aldana. The PPV begins at 7 p.m. ET with the main fight card beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

For UFC fans in the US, the PPV will cost $79.99 for ESPN+ subscribers.

If you don’t have ESPN+, you’ll be forced to pay for an annual subscription, along with the PPV fight for a total cost of $124.99 for new subscribers

Meanwhile, ticket prices for the event are going as high as $8,178.

How to Watch UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

  • 🥊 UFC PPV: 289
  • 📅 UFC 289 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • 🕙 When is UFC 289: 10:00 pm ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟 Where is UFC 285: Rogers Arena | Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
  • 🏆 UFC 289 Main Event: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Nunes 22-5-0 | Aldana 14-6-0
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Nunes (-333) | Aldana (+250)

UFC 289 Ticket Prices

UFC 289 will be live from Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. The arena can hold up to 19,700 people.

UFC’s return to Canada is expected to draw a sold-out crowd in Vanvoucer, British Columbia, Canada and ticket prices have already started to skyrocket.

With one of the biggest fights of the year on tap for Canada fans, tickets for UFC 289 start at $151.

The prices range from there and have gone up to as much as $8,178.

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana PPV Cost

MMA fans can catch UFC 289 on PPV on Saturday night. The fight pass prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET and the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

Nunes and Aldana should be heading to the octagon in the early hours of Sunday morning, depending on the undercard fights.

The main event is set to start at 12:15 a.m. ET.

MMA fans can purchase the pay-per-view on ESPN+, which requires a subscription.

The PPV price for current subscribers is listed at $79.99. However, new subscribers will need to pay for the bundle price of $124.98 for UFC 289 pay-per-view and the annual subscription.

Check out the full UFC 289 fight card below.

UFC 289 Fight Card

Main Card

  • Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana (Women’s Bantamweight Championship)
  • Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
  • Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt
  • Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
  • Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Prelims

  • Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis
  • Miranda Maverick vs. Jasime Jasudavicius
  • Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng
  • Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Fight Pass Prelims

    • David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg
    • Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Amanda Nunes -333 BetOnline logo
Irene Aldana +250 BetOnline logo

 

UFC Betting Guides 2023

