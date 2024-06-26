Allegations Hit New Lakers Head Coach Redick Over Alleged Racist Remarks

Newly appointed Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick is facing serious allegations made by Halleemah Nash, who claims that Redick used a racial slur against her while both were on the Duke University campus. Nash, who identifies as a Social Impact Pro and Lakers fan on her X profile and is the founder of Rosecrans Ventures as per her LinkedIn, made the accusation public on Tuesday morning.
I’ve only been called the N word to my face by a white man once in my life and it was on the campus of Duke University while I was doing work with the basketball team. And today he was named the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. What a world.
— Halleemah Nash (@halleemah) June 25, 2024
This comes just a day after Redick was formally introduced as the Lakers’ 29th head coach, following intense speculation and unexpected developments in the coaching search. Neither Redick nor the Lakers organization has publicly responded to the allegation. Redick, a former NBA guard and the 2006 College Player of the Year at Duke, denied Nash’s claim.
Past Accusations of Racist Slurs
Redick, the newly appointed head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, has faced accusations related to racial slurs in the past. Over a decade ago, he was accused of using racial slurs in emails to his ex-girlfriend, allegations he vehemently denied. Additionally, in 2018, during a video featuring several NBA players extending Chinese New Year greetings, Redick appeared to use a Chinese racial slur. He explained that he stumbled over his words while changing his message mid-sentence, inadvertently resulting in the offensive-sounding remark. Redick has stated that he had no intention of uttering a slur, emphasizing that the incident was a misunderstanding.
people defending JJ Redick like he didn't use a racial slur in NBA Chinese New Year video https://t.co/OP7tzRPYAt pic.twitter.com/csLOuELwlA
— mae (@maelovesdorks) June 25, 2024