MLB News and Rumors

Jacob deGrom gives his honest reaction after dominant start for Mets

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets enjoyed a great weekend against the Atlanta Braves as they were able to win four out of five games. This was huge for the Mets as they weren’t necessarily playing great baseball heading into the All-Star break and have now turned it around and have 6.5 game lead ahead of the second-place Braves.

It would be tough to judge the first half of the season for the New York Mets, but they still played great baseball. They had plenty of injuries, including both Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. Those are arguably the two best pitchers in all of baseball and it would be tough to argue that the Mets weren’t missing them, despite the success that they found.

deGrom has now thrown in two games this season, including his first start against the Washington Nationals where the New York Mets weren’t able to get anything going. He threw five innings of three-hit baseball and only gave up one earned run while striking out six. In his second outing against the Atlanta Braves over the weekend, he looked like the old deGrom that the world is used to seeing. He threw 5.2 innings, giving up one hit, two earned runs, and struck out an impressive 12 hitters.

Jacob deGrom Speaks on Start Against Braves

deGrom was excited about what he did over the weekend:

“Stepping out there was a little bit emotional,” Jacob deGrom told reporters in the locker room after the Mets’ 5-2 win. “I mean, big ovation, kind of took a second, took it all in and then tried to focus and tried to take care of business.”

If he’s going to continue to pitch just like he has after his injury, the New York Mets have to feel pretty excited about what they’re going to be able to do this season. They have one of the best teams in all of baseball and there’s a legitimate chance that they can win the World Series this year.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors

WATCH: Crazy ending in Blue Jays – Twins game has Rocco Baldelli fired up

Jon Conahan  •  48min
MLB News and Rumors
Braves beat by Mets, send down youngster Ian Anderson
Jon Conahan  •  46min
MLB News and Rumors
Frankie Montas, Aaron Judge, embarrassed by Cardinals
Jon Conahan  •  50min
MLB News and Rumors
Juan Soto, Padres speak out after tough weekend against Dodgers
Jon Conahan  •  53min
MLB News and Rumors
Angels become sixth team in MLB history to have seven home runs in a game and lose
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 6 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Phillies and Red Sox release struggling veterans
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 4 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Top five MLB games played outside North America
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 4 2022
More News