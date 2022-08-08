Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets enjoyed a great weekend against the Atlanta Braves as they were able to win four out of five games. This was huge for the Mets as they weren’t necessarily playing great baseball heading into the All-Star break and have now turned it around and have 6.5 game lead ahead of the second-place Braves.

It would be tough to judge the first half of the season for the New York Mets, but they still played great baseball. They had plenty of injuries, including both Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. Those are arguably the two best pitchers in all of baseball and it would be tough to argue that the Mets weren’t missing them, despite the success that they found.

deGrom has now thrown in two games this season, including his first start against the Washington Nationals where the New York Mets weren’t able to get anything going. He threw five innings of three-hit baseball and only gave up one earned run while striking out six. In his second outing against the Atlanta Braves over the weekend, he looked like the old deGrom that the world is used to seeing. He threw 5.2 innings, giving up one hit, two earned runs, and struck out an impressive 12 hitters.

Jacob deGrom Speaks on Start Against Braves

deGrom was excited about what he did over the weekend:

“Stepping out there was a little bit emotional,” Jacob deGrom told reporters in the locker room after the Mets’ 5-2 win. “I mean, big ovation, kind of took a second, took it all in and then tried to focus and tried to take care of business.”

If he’s going to continue to pitch just like he has after his injury, the New York Mets have to feel pretty excited about what they’re going to be able to do this season. They have one of the best teams in all of baseball and there’s a legitimate chance that they can win the World Series this year.