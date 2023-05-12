UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida is set to square off against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the five-round main event at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida. Scroll below for information on Almeida’s career earnings, net worth, UFC record, next fight, age, height, and girlfriend.

Jailton Almeida Career Earnings

Because only four fights on his UFC resume, Almeida’s career earnings are estimated to be $100,000.

In his last fight, Almeida scored his biggest payday in the UFC after defeating Shamil Abdurakhimov. Almeida earned a rumored base salary of $28,000, but the Brazilian doubled it with a victory and earned a performance of the night bonus, walking away with an estimated $68,000 total.

Jailton Almeida Net Worth

Despite the few fights in the UFC, Almeida’s net worth is estimated at $4 million.

Almeida has been a professional fighter since 2012, fighting in various Brazilian promotions and Thunder Fight before earning a contract through Dana White’s Contender Series.

With a win on Saturday night, Almeida can increase his net worth by over $100,000 with a victory and bonus.

Outside the octagon, Almedia notably partnered with Stake, the online casino and gambling company.

Jailton Almeida UFC Record

Almeida holds a professional mixed martial record of 18-2-0, including 13 first-round finishes. Ranked No. 12 in the UFC Heavyweight Division, Almedia will look to make it a perfect 5-0 in the UFC.

Jailton Almeida Next Fight

Almedia will fight Rozenstruik in the five-round main event of UFC on ABC 4. The fight will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Almedia (-525) as the heavy favorite.

Jailton Almeida Age, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Fighting out of Salvador, Brazil, Almeida is nicknamed “Malhadinho,” which means “muscly.”

Almeida’s partner is Dandara Rodriguez.

Age: 31

31 Born: Salvador, Bahia, Brazil

Salvador, Bahia, Brazil Height: 6’3″

6’3″ Weight: 231 pounds

231 pounds Reach: 79″

79″ Coach/Trainer: Yuri Moura

