Jailton Almeida Career Earnings, Net Worth, UFC Record, Next Fight & Girlfriend

Dan Girolamo
Jailton Almeida on the UFC cage.

UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida is set to square off against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the five-round main event at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida. Scroll below for information on Almeida’s career earnings, net worth, UFC record, next fight, age, height, and girlfriend.

Jailton Almeida Career Earnings

Because only four fights on his UFC resume, Almeida’s career earnings are estimated to be $100,000.

In his last fight, Almeida scored his biggest payday in the UFC after defeating Shamil Abdurakhimov. Almeida earned a rumored base salary of $28,000, but the Brazilian doubled it with a victory and earned a performance of the night bonus, walking away with an estimated $68,000 total.

Jailton Almeida Net Worth

Despite the few fights in the UFC, Almeida’s net worth is estimated at $4 million.

Almeida has been a professional fighter since 2012, fighting in various Brazilian promotions and Thunder Fight before earning a contract through Dana White’s Contender Series.

With a win on Saturday night, Almeida can increase his net worth by over $100,000 with a victory and bonus.

Outside the octagon, Almedia notably partnered with Stake, the online casino and gambling company.

Jailton Almeida UFC Record

Almeida holds a professional mixed martial record of 18-2-0, including 13 first-round finishes. Ranked No. 12 in the UFC Heavyweight Division, Almedia will look to make it a perfect 5-0 in the UFC.

Jailton Almeida Next Fight

Almedia will fight Rozenstruik in the five-round main event of UFC on ABC 4. The fight will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Almedia (-525) as the heavy favorite.

Jailton Almeida Age, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Fighting out of Salvador, Brazil, Almeida is nicknamed “Malhadinho,” which means “muscly.”

Almeida’s partner is Dandara Rodriguez.

  • Age: 31
  • Born: Salvador, Bahia, Brazil
  • Height: 6’3″
  • Weight: 231 pounds
  • Reach: 79″
  • Coach/Trainer: Yuri Moura

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
