Jake Oettinger records the first shutout of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Jeremy Freeborn
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger of Lakeville, Minnesota became the first goaltender of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs to record a shutout. One reason why this is significant is because it is the first time since the 1986 Stanley Cup Playoffs that it took a goaltender to play his fifth game of the playoffs before registering the first shutout of the entire playoffs.

Oettinger blanked the Wild

Oettinger recorded his second career Stanley Cup Playoff shutout on Tuesday in a 4-0 Dallas Stars win over the Minnesota Wild at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Oettinger made 27 saves overall. He had five saves in the first period, 13 saves in the second period, and nine saves in the third period. Wild forward Marcus Johansson of Landskrona, Sweden led the Wild with four shots on goal. With the win, the Stars took a three games to two lead over the Wild in the 2023 Western Conference first round playoff series.

Oettinger’s career playoff statistics

In three National Hockey League postseasons, Oettinger has a record of six wins and six losses in a dozen postseason games. He has a goals against average of 1.89 and a save percentage of .945. Oettinger’s .954 save percentage led all NHL goalies during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and his .925 save percentage led all NHL goalies during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Oettinger’s other playoff shutout came on May 5, 2022 in a 2-0 Stars win over the Calgary Flames in game two of the first round of the 2022 Western Conference Playoffs.

Who had the shutout in his fifth game of the 1986 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Ken Wregget of Brandon, Manitoba picked up the first shutout of the 1986 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He registered the shutout in the second game of the Norris Division Finals, a 3-0 Maple Leafs win over the St. Louis Blues. Wregget had previously won all three games with the Maple Leafs over the Chicago Black Hawks in the Norris Division semifinals before losing game one of the Norris Division Finals.

 

Dallas Stars NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
