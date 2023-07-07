Jake Paul, the YouTube star-turned-boxer, is set to fight Nate Diaz on August 5 in Dallas. However, Paul is already looking ahead to his next opponent and has his sights set on Conor McGregor. In a recent interview, Paul said that he is willing to fight McGregor in either boxing or MMA and that he is not afraid of the Irish fighter.

Jake Paul says he's willing to fight "shot" Conor McGregor in MMA 👀

Jake Paul’s Comments on McGregor

This is not the first time that Paul has expressed interest in fighting McGregor. In May 2023, Paul held a press conference ahead of his fight against Nate Diaz and said that a fight against McGregor is inevitable at this point. He also claimed that a fight against McGregor would be the “biggest fight in combat sports”

In a recent interview, Paul reiterated his desire to fight McGregor and said that he is willing to fight him in either boxing or MMA. He also said that he is not afraid of McGregor and that he believes he can beat him.

Conor McGregor’s Future in Combat Sports Remains Unclear

Conor McGregor signed on to become the next head coach on The Ultimate Fighter against fellow lightweight contender Michael Chandler with hopes to compete towards the end of the year. Unfortunately, he has yet to enter the USADA testing pool and he would have needed to be in the testing pool for six months before he would be eligible to fight again.

Dana White and the UFC are still holding out hope that Conor McGregor can still fight before the year is done. If anyone can possibly bend and break the rules to get a fight it certainly would be one of the most high-profiling figures in combat sports altogether, Conor McGregor.

Dana White says there's still a chance Conor McGregor fights in 2023.

Also, we know that Jake Paul would love to have this massive showdown with Conor McGregor but the chances of that happening could be quite slim as there would be a ton of obstacles, like Dana White and the UFC, before that fight can come to fruition. With that said, if that fight were to happen in MMA or boxing it certainly would set records for attendance, gate sales, and PPV buys. Let’s just wait and see what the future brings for both Jake Paul and Conor McGregor.

