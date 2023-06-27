James Gallagher fights James Gonzalez at Bellator 298

As reported by MMA Fighting James Gallagher will now face James Gonzalez at Bellator 298. Gonzalez, a former CFFC champion, has won four of his last six fights, including a victory over Cody Law, who suffered his first professional loss at Bellator.

The fight was originally scheduled to be against Cris Lencioni, but he was hospitalized due to a medical emergency earlier this month, as reported by Cageside Press. Gallagher, who is coming off a loss against Patchy Mix, will look to get back on track against Gonzalez.

James Gallagher vs. James Gonzalez

Gallagher is known for his grappling skills and has won 12 of his 14 fights by submission. He is also a former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion and has been with Bellator since 2017. Gonzalez, on the other hand, is a well-rounded fighter with a 12-6 record. He has six wins by knockout, four by submission, and two by decision.

In terms of the matchup, Gallagher will likely look to take the fight to the ground and use his grappling skills to control Gonzalez. However, Gonzalez has shown that he has good takedown defense and can keep the fight standing. If the fight stays on the feet, Gonzalez will have the advantage with his striking. He has good power in his hands and can end the fight with one punch.

Early Prediction

Gallagher will look to take the fight to the ground early and control Gonzalez with his grappling. Gonzalez will defend the takedowns and keep the fight standing, where he will have the advantage with his striking. Gonzalez will win by TKO in the second round.