MMA

James Gallagher fights James Gonzalez at Bellator 298

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
james gallagher

As reported by MMA Fighting James Gallagher will now face James Gonzalez at Bellator 298. Gonzalez, a former CFFC champion, has won four of his last six fights, including a victory over Cody Law, who suffered his first professional loss at Bellator.

The fight was originally scheduled to be against Cris Lencioni, but he was hospitalized due to a medical emergency earlier this month, as reported by Cageside Press. Gallagher, who is coming off a loss against Patchy Mix, will look to get back on track against Gonzalez.

James Gallagher vs. James Gonzalez

Gallagher is known for his grappling skills and has won 12 of his 14 fights by submission. He is also a former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion and has been with Bellator since 2017. Gonzalez, on the other hand, is a well-rounded fighter with a 12-6 record. He has six wins by knockout, four by submission, and two by decision.

In terms of the matchup, Gallagher will likely look to take the fight to the ground and use his grappling skills to control Gonzalez. However, Gonzalez has shown that he has good takedown defense and can keep the fight standing. If the fight stays on the feet, Gonzalez will have the advantage with his striking. He has good power in his hands and can end the fight with one punch.

Early Prediction

Gallagher will look to take the fight to the ground early and control Gonzalez with his grappling. Gonzalez will defend the takedowns and keep the fight standing, where he will have the advantage with his striking. Gonzalez will win by TKO in the second round.

Topics  
MMA News
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To MMA

MMA
olivier aubin mercier reebok

PFL 6 Results: Olivier Aubin-Mercier advances to the PFL playoffs with wicked knee knockout at PFL 6

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 24 2023
MMA
Shane Burgos Career Earnings
Natan Schulte and Raush Manfio Suspended by PFL for Substandard Fight; Shane Burgos Now in Playoffs
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 24 2023
MMA
Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk
Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk Odds: Zuckerberg The Favorite In Cage Match
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 22 2023
MMA
bellator 297
Bellator 297 Loses Two Bouts, Including Former Title Challenger
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 10 2023
MMA
7871c75c02bc6813e18bde979b0ca511
PFL Light Heavyweight Rob Wilkinson tests positive for banned substance, removed from season
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 2 2023
MMA
FxJkd01XwAAv10v (1)
AJ McKee vs. Patricky Pitbull, Bellator Crowns First Flyweight Champion at Bellator x RIZIN 2 in July
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 28 2023
MMA
Bellator-MMA-App-Icon
Bellator MMA is Set to Launch Men’s Flyweight Division
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top