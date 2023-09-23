Jamey Eisenberg NFL Week 3 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Jamey Eisenberg was much better in week two in many National Football League predictions than week one. At the beginning of the season, he went 7-9, and then went 11-5 in week two for an overall record of 18-14. Let’s see if he will do any better in week three of the 2023 National Football League regular season.

Week 3 Upset

Eisenberg is picking the Los Angeles Chargers to win in Minnesota. The Chargers have not won a game this season and are entering their game against the Vikings as a one point underdog. One reason why the Chargers need to be taken has been because of the play of quarterback Justin Herbert. He has completed 50 of 74 passes for 534 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. Herbert also has 17 rushing yards and another major score.

A lot is expected this season of the Chargers. Their defense needs to be effective in order for them to have success. Their pass defense underachieved in losses to the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, and need to be better against a very talented Vikings passing game. However it should be noted that Cousins was sacked a career-high 46 times last season and had a career-high 14 interceptions.

Picking the Lions to Rebound

Detroit was the story of Week 1 one of the National Football League regular season as they stunned the Kansas City Chiefs 21-20 on opening night. However, they looked sloppy defensively at home in week two as they could not contain Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. One reason why the Lions should be considered on Sunday was the fact their rush defense has been effective. They limited Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire of the Kansas City Chiefs to a combined total of 45 rushing yards in week one, and then Kenneth Walker III of the Seahawks to 43 rushing yards in week two. Detroit is currently the three point favourite.

Loving the Packers

In addition to picking the Lions to rebound, Eisenberg is liking Green Bay as well. The Packers, which are led by Jordan Love, who is in his first full season as Green Bay’s starting quarterback, looked great in week one by clobbering the Chicago Bears 38-20. Then they struggled in week two as they were beaten by Atlanta 25-24. Now they have their home opener against a New Orleans Saints squad looking to maintain chemistry, consistency and stability. The fact the Packers have more time to prepare than their opponent, should give them the slight edge. Green Bay is the two point favourite.