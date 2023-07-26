UFC News and Rumors

Jan Blachowicz Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | Texas Sports Betting Guide

The UFC comes off a great event across the pond at the O2 Arena in London, England, and is now back stateside and heading to Salt Lake City, Utah for a stacked fight card. In the co-main event, we have a fight in the light heavyweight division between No. 3 ranked Jan Blachowicz and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira to see who could potentially be contending for the light heavyweight title.

In Blachowicz’s last fight, he had a split draw against Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant light heavyweight championship. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $600,000 and with a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $642,000.

Jan Blachowicz’s Net Worth

Jan Blachowicz has been in the UFC for a while and he has made an estimated $3.6 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $4 Million.

Jan Blachowicz has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2007 and cut his cloth on the Polish regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2014 after getting signed as the KSW Light Heavyweight Champion.

Jan Blachowicz’s UFC Record

Jan Blachowicz holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 29-9-1 which includes 9 wins by knockout and 9 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 12-6-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 291.

Jan Blachowicz’s Next Fight

Jan Blachowicz will welcome new light heavyweight and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira to the light heavyweight division in the co-main event for UFC 291. This fight will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Jan Blachowicz (-120) making him the slight favorite.

Jan Blachowicz’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Juan Blachowicz fights out of Warsaw, Poland but is originally from Cieszyn, Poland.

He is happily married to his wife Dorota Jurkowska.

  • Age: 40
  • Born: Cieszyn, Poland
  • Height: 6’2″
  • Weight: 205 pounds
  • Reach: 78″
  • Coach/Trainer: Anzor Azhiev

