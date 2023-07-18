The UFC comes off a great event at the Apex and is now on the road in London, England at O2 Arena for a stacked fight card. In the main event, we have a fight in the heavyweight division between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. Aspinall is coming off a lengthy layoff due to a brutal leg break in his last fight against Curtis Blaydes meanwhile, Tybura is looking to keep his momentum going with a big win in London over an elite heavyweight contender.

In the co-main event, we have one of London’s favorite fighters “Meatball” Molly McCann taking on Julija Stoliarenko in a women’s flyweight matchup. The rest of this card is littered with elite talent from across the pond which should make for an exciting fight night event. With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Tom Aspinall is set to earn a big payday at UFC London

England’s own Tom Aspinall is making his long-awaited return to the octagon after being on the shelf for years after tearing his ACL in round one against Curtis Blaydes. This will be his third consecutive main event fight and he is 1-1 in main event fights while he is 7-1 coming into this contest. Prior to the unfortunate injury against Blaydes, Aspinall was riding a seven-fight win streak with a 5-0 UFC record with all five wins coming inside the distance.

Aspinall takes on surging heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura who’s coming into this matchup on a two-fight win streak with seven wins in his last eight fights. This will be Tybura’s only second main event fight but he will look to make the most of this big moment and hopefully, with a win, it could push him into title contention.

UFC London Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC London event in London, England.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.6 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC London. Headlining the main event, are Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura in the heavyweight division, Aspinall is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card meanwhile, Tybura should be one of the highest-paid on this fight night coming into this main event matchup.

Tom Aspinall is expected to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC London. The heavyweight contender is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $156,000 this weekend. Aspinall is set to fight surging contender Marcin Tybura.

Heavyweight contender, Marcin Tybura will be among the highest-paid UFC fighters this weekend with a $116,000 payday. Bryan Barberena ($156,000), Paul Craig ($106,000), and Ketlen Vieira ($96,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC London this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC London

Tom Aspinall — $211,000

Bryan Barberena — $156,000

Marcin Tybura — $116,000

Paul Craig — $106,000

Ketlen Vieira — $96,000

Check out the projected UFC London payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Tom Aspinall $150,000 $6,000 $156,000 Marcin Tybura $100,000 $16,000 $116,000 Molly McCann $85,000 $6,000 $91,000 Julija Stoliarenko $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Nathaniel Wood $80,000 $6,000 $86,000 Andre Fili $64,000 $16,000 $80,000 Andre Muniz $75,000 $6,000 $81,000 Paul Craig $90,000 $16,000 $106,000 Jai Herbert $26,000 $6,000 $32,000 Fares Ziam $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Lerone Murphy $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Josh Culibao $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Davey Grant $75,000 $11,000 $86,000 Daniel Marcos $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Danny Roberts $60,000 $11,000 $71,000 Jonny Parsons $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Marc Diakiese $50,000 $11,000 $61,000 Joel Alvarez $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Mick Parkin $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Jamal Pogues $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Bryan Barberena $140,000 $16,000 $156,000 Makhmud Muradov $40,000 $6,000 $46,000 Ketlen Vieira $85,000 $11,000 $96,000 Pannie Kianzad $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Chris Duncan $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Yanal Ashmouz $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Bruna Brasil $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Shauna Bannon $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Jafel Filho $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Daniel Barez $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC London Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $218,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC London.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

