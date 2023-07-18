UFC News and Rumors

UFC London Fighter Pay: Tom Aspinall to take home over $150,000 in salary and payouts

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
MMA: UFC Fight Island

The UFC comes off a great event at the Apex and is now on the road in London, England at O2 Arena for a stacked fight card. In the main event, we have a fight in the heavyweight division between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. Aspinall is coming off a lengthy layoff due to a brutal leg break in his last fight against Curtis Blaydes meanwhile, Tybura is looking to keep his momentum going with a big win in London over an elite heavyweight contender.

In the co-main event, we have one of London’s favorite fighters “Meatball” Molly McCann taking on Julija Stoliarenko in a women’s flyweight matchup. The rest of this card is littered with elite talent from across the pond which should make for an exciting fight night event. With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Tom Aspinall is set to earn a big payday at UFC London

England’s own Tom Aspinall is making his long-awaited return to the octagon after being on the shelf for years after tearing his ACL in round one against Curtis Blaydes. This will be his third consecutive main event fight and he is 1-1 in main event fights while he is 7-1 coming into this contest. Prior to the unfortunate injury against Blaydes, Aspinall was riding a seven-fight win streak with a 5-0 UFC record with all five wins coming inside the distance.

Aspinall takes on surging heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura who’s coming into this matchup on a two-fight win streak with seven wins in his last eight fights.  This will be Tybura’s only second main event fight but he will look to make the most of this big moment and hopefully, with a win, it could push him into title contention.

UFC London Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC London event in London, England.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.6 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC London. Headlining the main event, are Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura in the heavyweight division, Aspinall is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card meanwhile, Tybura should be one of the highest-paid on this fight night coming into this main event matchup.

Tom Aspinall is expected to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC London. The heavyweight contender is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $156,000 this weekend. Aspinall is set to fight surging contender Marcin Tybura.

Heavyweight contender, Marcin Tybura will be among the highest-paid UFC fighters this weekend with a $116,000 payday. Bryan Barberena ($156,000), Paul Craig ($106,000), and Ketlen Vieira ($96,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC London this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC London

  • Tom Aspinall — $211,000
  • Bryan Barberena — $156,000
  • Marcin Tybura — $116,000
  • Paul Craig — $106,000
  • Ketlen Vieira — $96,000

Check out the projected UFC London payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary
Tom Aspinall $150,000 $6,000 $156,000
Marcin Tybura $100,000 $16,000 $116,000
Molly McCann $85,000 $6,000 $91,000
Julija Stoliarenko $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Nathaniel Wood $80,000 $6,000 $86,000
Andre Fili $64,000 $16,000 $80,000
Andre Muniz $75,000 $6,000 $81,000
Paul Craig $90,000 $16,000 $106,000
Jai Herbert $26,000 $6,000 $32,000
Fares Ziam $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Lerone Murphy $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Josh Culibao $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Davey Grant $75,000 $11,000 $86,000
Daniel Marcos $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Danny Roberts $60,000 $11,000 $71,000
Jonny Parsons $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Marc Diakiese $50,000 $11,000 $61,000
Joel Alvarez $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Mick Parkin $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Jamal Pogues $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Bryan Barberena $140,000 $16,000 $156,000
Makhmud Muradov $40,000 $6,000 $46,000
Ketlen Vieira $85,000 $11,000 $96,000
Pannie Kianzad $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Chris Duncan $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Yanal Ashmouz $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Bruna Brasil $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Shauna Bannon $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Jafel Filho $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Daniel Barez $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC London Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $218,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC London.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Khamzat Chimaev UFC 1

Paulo Costa Seemingly Confirms Fight with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2min
UFC News and Rumors
paulo costa
Paulo Costa vs. Ikram Aliskerov Cancelled And Off UFC 291
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  34min
UFC News and Rumors
aspinall vs tybura ufc london
UFC London: Aspinall vs. Tybura Fight Card, Date, and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  12h
UFC News and Rumors
cynthia calvillo
Cynthia Calvillo vs. Elise Reed set for Mexican Independence Day UFC event on Sept. 16
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 14 2023
UFC News and Rumors
josh parisian
Josh Parisian vs. Martin Buday Booked for UFC Vegas 78 Aug. 12 After Fight Cancellation
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 14 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Tim Elliott Career Earnings
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Tim Elliott Set for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi Oct. 21
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 14 2023
UFC News and Rumors
jiri prochazka career earnings
Jamahal Hill Relinquishes Title; Who’s Next for Jiri Prochazka?
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top