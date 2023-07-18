The UFC comes off a great event at the Apex and is now on the road in London, England at O2 Arena for a stacked fight card. In the main event, we have a fight in the heavyweight division between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. Aspinall is coming off a lengthy layoff due to a brutal leg break in his last fight against Curtis Blaydes meanwhile, Tybura is looking to keep his momentum going with a big win in London over an elite heavyweight contender.
In the co-main event, we have one of London’s favorite fighters “Meatball” Molly McCann taking on Julija Stoliarenko in a women’s flyweight matchup. The rest of this card is littered with elite talent from across the pond which should make for an exciting fight night event. With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.
Tom Aspinall is set to earn a big payday at UFC London
England’s own Tom Aspinall is making his long-awaited return to the octagon after being on the shelf for years after tearing his ACL in round one against Curtis Blaydes. This will be his third consecutive main event fight and he is 1-1 in main event fights while he is 7-1 coming into this contest. Prior to the unfortunate injury against Blaydes, Aspinall was riding a seven-fight win streak with a 5-0 UFC record with all five wins coming inside the distance.
Aspinall takes on surging heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura who’s coming into this matchup on a two-fight win streak with seven wins in his last eight fights. This will be Tybura’s only second main event fight but he will look to make the most of this big moment and hopefully, with a win, it could push him into title contention.
UFC London Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts
Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC London event in London, England.
In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.6 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC London. Headlining the main event, are Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura in the heavyweight division, Aspinall is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card meanwhile, Tybura should be one of the highest-paid on this fight night coming into this main event matchup.
Tom Aspinall is expected to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC London. The heavyweight contender is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $156,000 this weekend. Aspinall is set to fight surging contender Marcin Tybura.
Heavyweight contender, Marcin Tybura will be among the highest-paid UFC fighters this weekend with a $116,000 payday. Bryan Barberena ($156,000), Paul Craig ($106,000), and Ketlen Vieira ($96,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC London this weekend.
Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC London
- Tom Aspinall — $211,000
- Bryan Barberena — $156,000
- Marcin Tybura — $116,000
- Paul Craig — $106,000
- Ketlen Vieira — $96,000
Check out the projected UFC London payouts for each fighter below:
|Fighter
|Base Pay
|Incentive Pay
|Guaranteed Salary
|Tom Aspinall
|$150,000
|$6,000
|$156,000
|Marcin Tybura
|$100,000
|$16,000
|$116,000
|Molly McCann
|$85,000
|$6,000
|$91,000
|Julija Stoliarenko
|$24,000
|$4,500
|$28,500
|Nathaniel Wood
|$80,000
|$6,000
|$86,000
|Andre Fili
|$64,000
|$16,000
|$80,000
|Andre Muniz
|$75,000
|$6,000
|$81,000
|Paul Craig
|$90,000
|$16,000
|$106,000
|Jai Herbert
|$26,000
|$6,000
|$32,000
|Fares Ziam
|$30,000
|$6,000
|$36,000
|Lerone Murphy
|$30,000
|$6,000
|$36,000
|Josh Culibao
|$30,000
|$6,000
|$36,000
|Davey Grant
|$75,000
|$11,000
|$86,000
|Daniel Marcos
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Danny Roberts
|$60,000
|$11,000
|$71,000
|Jonny Parsons
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Marc Diakiese
|$50,000
|$11,000
|$61,000
|Joel Alvarez
|$30,000
|$6,000
|$36,000
|Mick Parkin
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Jamal Pogues
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Bryan Barberena
|$140,000
|$16,000
|$156,000
|Makhmud Muradov
|$40,000
|$6,000
|$46,000
|Ketlen Vieira
|$85,000
|$11,000
|$96,000
|Pannie Kianzad
|$30,000
|$6,000
|$36,000
|Chris Duncan
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Yanal Ashmouz
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Bruna Brasil
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Shauna Bannon
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Jafel Filho
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
|Daniel Barez
|$12,000
|$4,000
|$16,000
UFC London Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay
The UFC will pay out $218,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC London.
The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.
Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.
UFC Betting Guides 2023
- UFC Betting Guide – Discover Best UFC Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- UFC Betting Apps – Compare the Best Betting Apps for UFC.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Best Sports