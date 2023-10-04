Tennis News and Rumors

Jannik Sinner Defeated Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev En Route To China Open Title

Wendi Oliveros
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner defeated two of the best hardcourt players in the world, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, in back-to-back rounds to win the 2023 China Open.

The Italian beat both players in straight sets; with Medvedev, he won two tiebreakers by an identical score of 7-2 to seal the deal.

He lost to Medvedev in six previous matches so this win was especially important for him.

The 22-year-old will be the World No. 4 when the updated rankings come out on Monday.

This is his ninth career title.

Sinner admitted that he and his team worked very hard to figure out how to beat Medvedev.

As for Alcaraz, many view their rivalry as the next great one in tennis.

Sinner leads 4-3 in their head-to-head matchup.

The question for Sinner is when he can break through and win a well-deserved Grand Slam.

His best result was at Wimbledon in 2023 when he made it to the semifinals.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
