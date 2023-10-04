Jannik Sinner defeated two of the best hardcourt players in the world, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, in back-to-back rounds to win the 2023 China Open.
Sinner’s golden moment 🌟🏆@janniksin | #ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/LKXMLz3p9U
— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) October 4, 2023
The Italian beat both players in straight sets; with Medvedev, he won two tiebreakers by an identical score of 7-2 to seal the deal.
Sinner is supreme. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ahxqsG1BW1
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) October 4, 2023
He lost to Medvedev in six previous matches so this win was especially important for him.
The 22-year-old will be the World No. 4 when the updated rankings come out on Monday.
This is his ninth career title.
Sinner beats Daniil Medvedev 7-6(2) 7-6(2) in Beijing
After 6 consecutive losses, Jannik solves the Medvedev Puzzle.
NINE career titles.
Next week, he’ll be your new world #4, equaling Panatta as the highest ranked Italian man in history.
22 years old, folks. 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/MfIxpclM8g
— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 4, 2023
Sinner admitted that he and his team worked very hard to figure out how to beat Medvedev.
Medvedev: “I hope we can play in many more finals in the future”
Sinner: “We had to work a lot to find a way to beat you. Thank you for making me a better player”
Love to see the mutual admiration 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/BKekK8AiCN
— Srihari (@srihariravi12) October 4, 2023
As for Alcaraz, many view their rivalry as the next great one in tennis.
Sinner leads 4-3 in their head-to-head matchup.
Sinner d. Alcaraz 7-6(4) 6-1 in Beijing
There are not many players who are active or retired who could hit through Carlos.
But as we all just saw, Jannik can
✅Leads head to head 4-3
✅Won 11 of last 13 hardcourt matches
Whoever doubts this young man is lying to themself
— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 3, 2023
The question for Sinner is when he can break through and win a well-deserved Grand Slam.
His best result was at Wimbledon in 2023 when he made it to the semifinals.
Tennis Betting Guides 2023
- Tennis Betting Guide – Discover Best Tennis Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- The Latest Tennis Odds – Compare the Best Tennis Betting Odds.
- Free Tennis Picks – Check Expert Tennis Betting Picks & Predictions.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.