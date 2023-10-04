Jannik Sinner defeated two of the best hardcourt players in the world, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, in back-to-back rounds to win the 2023 China Open.

The Italian beat both players in straight sets; with Medvedev, he won two tiebreakers by an identical score of 7-2 to seal the deal.

Sinner is supreme. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ahxqsG1BW1 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) October 4, 2023

He lost to Medvedev in six previous matches so this win was especially important for him.

The 22-year-old will be the World No. 4 when the updated rankings come out on Monday.

This is his ninth career title.

Sinner beats Daniil Medvedev 7-6(2) 7-6(2) in Beijing After 6 consecutive losses, Jannik solves the Medvedev Puzzle. NINE career titles. Next week, he’ll be your new world #4, equaling Panatta as the highest ranked Italian man in history. 22 years old, folks. 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/MfIxpclM8g — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 4, 2023

Sinner admitted that he and his team worked very hard to figure out how to beat Medvedev.

Medvedev: “I hope we can play in many more finals in the future” Sinner: “We had to work a lot to find a way to beat you. Thank you for making me a better player” Love to see the mutual admiration 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/BKekK8AiCN — Srihari (@srihariravi12) October 4, 2023

As for Alcaraz, many view their rivalry as the next great one in tennis.

Sinner leads 4-3 in their head-to-head matchup.

Sinner d. Alcaraz 7-6(4) 6-1 in Beijing There are not many players who are active or retired who could hit through Carlos. But as we all just saw, Jannik can ✅Leads head to head 4-3

✅Won 11 of last 13 hardcourt matches Whoever doubts this young man is lying to themself 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/aMqPa6loEr — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 3, 2023

The question for Sinner is when he can break through and win a well-deserved Grand Slam.

His best result was at Wimbledon in 2023 when he made it to the semifinals.

