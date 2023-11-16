Once again, Jannik Sinner entertained the home crowd at the 2023 ATP Finals with a victory.

The crowd is singing to Jannik Sinner after his win over Holger Rune. He fully deserves this. He’s worked so hard to get to this level & make his dreams come true this year. Doing it in front of his people just makes it that much sweeter. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/AUn5uLbFQK — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 16, 2023

This time, he defeated Holger Rune to go 3-0 in round-robin play, setting up a huge rematch on Saturday with Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

Sinner was not as sharp as he was on Tuesday when he defeated Djokovic, but he played well when he had to and won in three sets.

Against Rune, he looked like he felt back pain but never sought a medical timeout to be treated for it.

Rune dealt with a knee issue demonstrating how demanding this week of tennis is for the top eight players in the world.

Sinner, the winner of the Green Group, has arguably played the best tennis of his career this week in defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas, Djokovic, and Rune.

🇮🇹 Jannik Sinner wins the Green Group and advances to the Semifinals! 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win over Holger Rune. #ATPFinals pic.twitter.com/UlpW2itrhQ — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) November 16, 2023

The irony is that Sinner qualified for the semifinals whether he won or lost the match against Rune.

It was Djokovic’s fate that was at stake; if Rune won, Djokovic was out.

Jannik Sinner beat the GOAT Novak Djokovic in a match of the year candidate a few days ago and then saved the GOAT Novak Djokovic in a match of the year candidate this evening. All in front of his home country crowd. So. Damn. Cool. 🔥 — Scott Barclay (@BarclayCard18) November 16, 2023

The question will be how much Sinner has left in the tank emotionally and physically to defeat Djokovic on Saturday for the second time in five days when he beat him for the first time in his career on Tuesday.

The winner of their match will advance to the finals with an opponent yet to be determined.

As they have done all week long, the Italian fans will do their part to lift Sinner to victory on Saturday.