Jannik Sinner Defeats Holger Rune, Sets Up Saturday Rematch With Novak Djokovic

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Once again, Jannik Sinner entertained the home crowd at the 2023 ATP Finals with a victory.

This time, he defeated Holger Rune to go 3-0 in round-robin play, setting up a huge rematch on Saturday with Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

Sinner was not as sharp as he was on Tuesday when he defeated Djokovic, but he played well when he had to and won in three sets.

Against Rune, he looked like he felt back pain but never sought a medical timeout to be treated for it.

Rune dealt with a knee issue demonstrating how demanding this week of tennis is for the top eight players in the world.

Sinner, the winner of the Green Group, has arguably played the best tennis of his career this week in defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas, Djokovic, and Rune.

The irony is that Sinner qualified for the semifinals whether he won or lost the match against Rune.

It was Djokovic’s fate that was at stake; if Rune won, Djokovic was out.

The question will be how much Sinner has left in the tank emotionally and physically to defeat Djokovic on Saturday for the second time in five days when he beat him for the first time in his career on Tuesday.

The winner of their match will advance to the finals with an opponent yet to be determined.

As they have done all week long, the Italian fans will do their part to lift Sinner to victory on Saturday.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
