Jannik Sinner Defeats Novak Djokovic At 2023 ATP Finals

For the first time in his career, Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in front of the Italian fans at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Sinner took out Djokovic in three tight, highly competitive sets in just over three hours.

He had the match on his racquet in the second set tiebreaker, but Djokovic came storming back.

Sinner did not let that happen in the third set tiebreaker.

He shut the door on Djokovic with solid serving and excellent shotmaking that we have come to expect from Djokovic.

Jannik Sinner hits a gorgeous sliding backhand down the line passing shot against Novak Djokovic. Very Djokovic-esque. Novak applauds. Let's call it what it is… This was foxy.

Sinner defeats Djokovic 7-5 6-7 7-6 One of the best match of the year – 2nd win vs. Word #1

– 8th consecutive win, 15 in the last 16 Jan is getting better and better, FORZA Thursday vs. Rune

Djokovic was good but not great; whether it was the hometown crowd or perhaps a twinge in his neck that he had massaged at one point in the match that caused him to not attack Sinner’s serve.

Jannik Sinner puts his arms in the air & gives a smile after beating Novak Djokovic for the first time in his young career. The crowd goes completely wild. He's bringing a different type of energy to Italian tennis. What a moment

It is a career-advance statement-making win for Sinner who has long been considered one of the best young tennis players with strong forehand and backhand strokes.

Sinner beat the World No. 1 two times this year; Carlos Alcaraz in Miami and Djokovic in Italy.

Jannik Sinner has won his last two matches against the world #1. Carlos Alcaraz in Miami – 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 Novak Djokovic in Turin – 7-5, 6-7, 7-6 The start of a pattern.

He is the first Italian player to beat two different World No. 1’s in the same year.

Jannik Sinner is the first Italian EVER to beat two different world No.1:

• Carlos Alcaraz, Miami 2023, 67 64 62;

• Novak Djokovic, Turin 2023, 75 67 76. Adriano Panatta defeated a world No.1 twice. It was Connors in both occasions (Stockholm '75 and Houston '77).

Congratulations Jannik Sinner!