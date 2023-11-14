Tennis News and Rumors

Jannik Sinner Defeats Novak Djokovic At 2023 ATP Finals

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jannik Sinner

For the first time in his career, Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in front of the Italian fans at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Sinner took out Djokovic in three tight, highly competitive sets in just over three hours.

He had the match on his racquet in the second set tiebreaker, but Djokovic came storming back.

Sinner did not let that happen in the third set tiebreaker.

He shut the door on Djokovic with solid serving and excellent shotmaking that we have come to expect from Djokovic.

Djokovic was good but not great; whether it was the hometown crowd or perhaps a twinge in his neck that he had massaged at one point in the match that caused him to not attack Sinner’s serve.

It is a career-advance statement-making win for Sinner who has long been considered one of the best young tennis players with strong forehand and backhand strokes.

Sinner beat the World No. 1 two times this year; Carlos Alcaraz in Miami and Djokovic in Italy.

He is the first Italian player to beat two different World No. 1’s in the same year.

Congratulations Jannik Sinner!

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Will 2023 Be Rafael Nadal's Final Australian Open?

Rafael Nadal Posts Latest Training Video

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  57min
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
ATP Finals Tuesday Must-See Match: Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 13 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic
Fans React To Novak Djokovic And Carlos Alcaraz’s Practice Session On Eve Of 2023 ATP Finals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 10 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
ATP Finals
2023 ATP Finals Groups And First Matches Are Announced
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 9 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Pickleball Slam
Two Tennis Legends Added To 2nd Pickleball Slam Roster As Coaches
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 9 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Netflix Break Point: Nick Krygios Checked Himself Into Psych Ward After 2019 Wimbledon
The Tennis Channel Announces A Surprise Guest Commentator For Upcoming 2023 ATP Finals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 7 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Is First Athlete To Receive Fashion Icon Award
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top