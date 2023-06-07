Horse Racing

Jeff Siegel Belmont Stakes 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Buying Big On Arcangelo

David Evans
Sports Editor
4 min read
Jeff Siegel’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes have been released. Find Jeff Siegel’s Belmont Stakes 2023 picks and predictions for the third jewel of the Triple Crown below.

Jeff Siegel, a distinguished horse racing analyst for Horse Racing TV, brings a depth of experience and insider knowledge to his Belmont Stakes predictions. Siegel’s credibility is rooted in his extensive background as a horse owner, breeding expert, and handicapper.

Known for his precise analysis and accurate picks, Siegel’s forecasts for races like the Belmont Stakes are sought after by bettors and horse racing enthusiasts alike. His comprehensive understanding of the sport and his long-standing involvement position him as an authoritative figure in the field.

Here are all of Jeff Siegel’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2023

  • 🐎 Event: Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • 🕓 Time: 7:02 PM
  • 📺 TV: FOX
  • 🏟  Venue: Belmont Park, Elmont, NY
  • 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000
  • 🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +220 | Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +400
Jeff Siegel Belmont Stakes 2023 Picks & Predictions

Jeff Siegel recently took to an episode of ‘It’s Ofiicial’ with Jeremy Plonk to discuss the Belmont Stakes. Early in the episode, we found out that Siegel does not want any of favorite Forte (+220) in the Belmont. Instead, Siegel will be looking to take on the favorite.

Siegel discusses who he’d like to take on the favorite with and below are his picks and predictions for the Belmont Stakes 2023.

Angel Of Empire (+350)

One horse Jeff Siegel is keen on is Angel Of Empire. Siegel thinks that he can tag along just behind the leaders and give himself a shot as they come down the stretch. Plonk and Siegel both believe that Angel Of Empire could well be the value pick in the race.

“I think at a mile and a half, he is going to be very comfortable,” Siegel said. “I’m buying his chances, pretty good. I think he is going to run well.”

Bet on Angel Of Empire (+350)

Arcangelo (+850)

One of Jeff Siegel’s favorites to win the race is Arcangelo. He loves the pedigree of the horse and believes it will get this trip. Another reason he likes Arcangelo is the improvement it has shown in his last few outings.

“I am buying BIG on Arcangelo,” Siegel said. “I’ve seen horses improve, but not like this, not in leaps and bounds. In addition to the fact that I think he’s going to have the right style, he’s trained unbelievably well.”

Siegel was also complimentary about the horse’s energy, saying he reminds him of the Energizer Bunny! If Siegel is right, Arcangelo backers will be collecting their winnings on Saturday evening.

Bet on Arcangelo (+850)

National Treasure (+600)

Jeff Siegel believes that Preakness Stakes winner, National Treasure could win the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. However, Siegel notes that the win will need to be gate-to-wire. He says he is not the type of horse that is going to come from off the pace.

There is no fear of the distance being too much according to Siegel. He says he wouldn’t be shocked if National Treasure comes home in front, but he’d want a good price.

Can National Treasure back up his Preakness win and lead all the way around? Find out this Saturday evening.

Bet on National Treasure (+600)

Horse Racing Betting Guides 2023

Horse Racing Horse Racing Picks
Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
