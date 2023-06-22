Latvian tennis player Jelena Ostapenko outlasted Venus Williams in their Thursday match in Birmingham.

It was by no means an easy win for Ostapenko.

In fact, Williams dug deep and delivered some trademark Venus magic in the second set, saving a match point and winning the set 7-5.

Ostapenko had the final say in the third set coming back from 0-2 as Venus dealt with lingering knee issues.

In victory or defeat, watching the 43-year-old Williams play on grass is a treat.

Venus Williams manages to hit a perfect drop shot on full stretch against Jelena Ostapenko A bit of luck mixed with a bit of Venus magic. Ostapenko’s reaction is hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/4U77cf4MUZ — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 22, 2023

Hopefully, Venus takes a lot of positives from her two rounds in Birmingham to Wimbledon/

A Gracious Ostapenko

Because professional tennis is now partly an analysis of the post-match handshakes, we can clearly see how much Jelena Ostapenko admires Venus Williams based on their handshake.

The two had a nice exchange at the net, and Ostapenko talked about Venus after the match.

Jelena Ostapenko on Venus Williams: “She’s a great champion. That hasn’t gone anywhere. It’s always going to be with her. It’s great to plays against players like her. She’s an idol for a lot of people. It was very special.” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/60LREOj3nD — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 22, 2023

Ostapenko is a huge fan of both Williams sisters.

Find someone who looks at you the way Jelena Ostapenko looks at the Williams sisters pic.twitter.com/QZyckRqvz8 — Serena’s snatched wig (@Danidilo2) June 22, 2023



She called Serena her idol as she was growing up.

Jelena Ostapenko on Serena Williams: “My idol was always Serena. I was always watching her. The way she was on the court, firing it up & all the emotions. I really love it. I think that’s what makes tennis a great game. I’m older now.. I hope I can be an idol for some kids.” 🥰 pic.twitter.com/8K6tXJhjHj — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 22, 2023

Ostapenko is definitely not alone in that sentiment.

