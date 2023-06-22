Tennis News and Rumors

Jelena Ostapenko Holds Off Venus Williams, Wins Three Set Match In Birmingham

Wendi Oliveros
Jelena Ostapenko

Latvian tennis player Jelena Ostapenko outlasted Venus Williams in their Thursday match in Birmingham.

It was by no means an easy win for Ostapenko.

In fact, Williams dug deep and delivered some trademark Venus magic in the second set, saving a match point and winning the set 7-5.

Ostapenko had the final say in the third set coming back from 0-2 as Venus dealt with lingering knee issues.

In victory or defeat, watching the 43-year-old Williams play on grass is a treat.

Hopefully, Venus takes a lot of positives from her two rounds in Birmingham to Wimbledon/

A Gracious Ostapenko

Because professional tennis is now partly an analysis of the post-match handshakes, we can clearly see how much Jelena Ostapenko admires Venus Williams based on their handshake.

The two had a nice exchange at the net, and Ostapenko talked about Venus after the match.

 

Ostapenko is a huge fan of both Williams sisters.


She called Serena her idol as she was growing up.

Ostapenko is definitely not alone in that sentiment.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
