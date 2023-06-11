Despite the absence of a Triple Crown contender, the 2023 Belmont Stakes will be remembered for its historic moments. In a surprising turn, Arcangelo, a horse that did not participate in the Kentucky Derby or Preakness Stakes, emerged as the victor in New York. This triumph secured a significant win for Arcangelo. It made his trainer, Jena Antonucci, the first woman to train a Triple Crown race-winner, marking a groundbreaking achievement for women in horse racing.

Arcangelo Powers for the Win

With Forte, the favored contender in the Kentucky Derby, being unexpectedly scratched just hours before the race at Churchill Downs, anticipation was high for the Belmont Stakes. Tapit Trice, another prominent Derby favorite, secured the third-place position. However, it was Arcangelo, defying the odds with a starting position of 7-1, who stole the show. Initially positioned towards the back of the pack, Arcangelo steadily closed the gap as the race progressed, remaining within striking distance of the leaders as they entered the first turn. National Treasure, the victor of the Preakness Stakes, dominated the front for much of the race. Nevertheless, Arcangelo maintained a formidable position, ready to make a decisive move.

Congrats to the 155th Belmont Stakes winner, (3) Arcangelo!! pic.twitter.com/KBkVE4qwwF — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 10, 2023

During the final turn, Arcangelo seized the opportunity, surging through the inside with tremendous speed and determination. Arcangelo surged ahead in an exhilarating display of strength, establishing a full-length lead down the stretch. Arcangelo held onto the lead as the finish line approached, securing a remarkable victory. The race marked the fifth consecutive year without a chance at a Triple Crown, as National Treasure had triumphed over Mage at the Preakness, dashing any hopes of a historical sweep. However, the absence of a Triple Crown contender did not diminish the excitement, with notable contenders such as Forte, National Treasure, Tapit Trice, and Angel of Empire, the Derby favorite following Forte’s withdrawal, showcasing their abilities.

A Historic Run at Belmont

Arcangelo’s triumph holds significant significance. Purchased for a modest $35,000, as reported by Bloodhorse, Arcangelo defied expectations and showcased tremendous talent. The Belmont Stakes victory marked Arcangelo’s fifth race, having previously participated in three starts at Gulfstream Park before clinching a win at Belmont Park’s Peter Pan Stakes in May. This underdog story captured the hearts of spectators, highlighting the unpredictable and thrilling nature of horse racing.

Jena Antonucci’s achievement as the winning trainer further adds to the event’s historic nature. Only the 11th trainer to have a horse in the Belmont Stakes, Antonucci broke barriers by becoming the first woman to train a Triple Crown race-winner since Kathy Ritvo guided Mucho Macho Man to a seventh-place finish in 2011. Antonucci’s success inspires aspiring female trainers and exemplifies women’s growing presence and impact in the traditionally male-dominated realm of horse racing.

Reflecting on this remarkable triumph, Jena Antonucci shared inspiring words that encapsulate the significance of her achievement and her team’s resilience. The 2023 Belmont Stakes will forever be remembered as a race that defied expectations, making history and highlighting the talent, determination, and diversity within the world of horse racing.

“Never give up. And if you can’t find a seat at the table, make your own table. Build your team, and never give up. You are seen, people see you, just keep working your butt off.”