The American female tennis players advanced one player to the Round of 16 on Saturday at the Miami Open.

Jessica Pegula defeated fellow American Danielle Collins in straight sets while Coco Gauff lost to Russian Anastasia Potapova in three sets.

Pegula, the third-ranked player in the world, raced out to a quick 6-1 first-set win, but the second set was a lot more competitive as Collins started to find her groove.

Pegula took the second set in a tiebreak.

3rd seed Jessica Pegula @JLPegula secures a spot in the fourth round with a 6-1, 7-6 win over compatriot Danielle Collins#MiamiOpen • #MiamiOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/CcrbsFwx2F — 𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐙 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧  (@liezbrown) March 25, 2023

Gauff is ranked sixth in the world while Potapova is ranked 27th.

Potapova came from behind after losing the first set, appeared to have more confidence in the third set, and secured the victory.

Gauff’s forehand appears to be vulnerable right now, and she will certainly work on it before the clay court season later in the spring.

American Men In Action On Saturday Night

In men’s action, Americans Francis Tiafoe and Ben Shelton have night matches.

The upset of the day came from 27-year-old American Mackie McDonald who defeated 19th seed Italian Matteo Berrettini in two tiebreaker sets.

McDonald, who turned pro in 2016, has never won a singles ATP title.

His highest ranking was 48th on August 1, 2022, but that could change after this tournament.

It would be a great story if he could continue to wrack up wins.

McDonald’s next match is against French man Quentin Hayes who pulled off his own upset of 16th seed Alex De Minaur.

Mackie McDonald advances to the #MiamiOpen third round after moving past 19th-seed Matteo Berrettini in two tight sets 7-6(8), 7-6(5). ☀️🐬 Up next: De Minaur or Halys pic.twitter.com/xJT6zJjiR6 — Chad (@CCSMOOTH13) March 25, 2023

American Doubles Doubleheader On Sunday

In doubles, Pegula and Gauff face Anna Danilina and Asia Muhammad on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 PM EDT.

It is an American doubles doubleheader as Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton follow with their match against 39-year-old American Rajeev Ram and his British partner Joe Salisbury.

Conclusion

The second leg of the Sunshine Double has not disappointed.

Epic matches have already happened.

One involved 2021 Miami Open champion Hubert Hurkacz who endured over a three-hour challenge of amazing rallies with Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis and saved five match points to secure the victory on Saturday.

Just took a test, turns out I’m still in Miami Beach 💅 2021 champion @HubertHurkacz survives Kokkinakis after saving FIVE MATCH POINTS!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/nqCA2xPHwY — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 26, 2023

Watch The Miami Open daily on The Tennis Channel through April 2, 2023.

