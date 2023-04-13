Tennis News and Rumors

Jessica Pegula And Coco Gauff Lead US Team Against Austria In Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers

Wendi Oliveros
The US women’s tennis team led by top-seeded American Jessica Pegula is in Delray Beach, Florida playing Billie Jean King Cup qualifying matches against Austria on April 14 and 15.

Pegula leads a US team that includes her doubles partner Coco Gauff as well as Danielle Collins, Sofia Kenin, and Caty McNally.

The team captain is 1985 Wimbledon semifinalist Kathy Rinaldi.

The Austrian team only has one player ranked in the WTA Top 100, Julia Grabher who is ranked 78th in the world, but Pegula, Gauff, and company are not taking them lightly.

If the US team is able to defeat Austria, it will advance to the finals in November.

Five matches are scheduled over the two-day period, and the first team that gets three wins is the victor.

The US team is seeking its 19th title in the competition that dates back 60 years.

The Billie Jean King Cup was previously known as The Fed Cup; its name was changed in 2020.

Both Pegula and Gauff like the team concept as tennis tends to be an individual sport.

They look forward to cheering on their US compatriots from the sidelines.

An Honor To Compete For The US

Pegula talked about the emotions involved in representing the US.

She said:

“Especially at the beginning, when you do the walkouts and everything, I think it’s pretty emotional.”

Then, it is all about tennis, and Pegula gets to work as she does in matches at other events.

Being The Home Team Is A Big Boost

Home court advantage is something the US team is embracing.

Gauff is expecting to see familiar faces at the Delray Beach Tennis Center because family and friends are traveling to Florida to see the matches.

Another positive is that Gauff and Pegula play well in Florida.

The last time they played in the Sunshine State (nearly two weeks ago), they won the Miami Open doubles title.

After the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, the US players will travel to Europe as the clay court season gets in full swing in advance of The French Open which starts on May 22, 2023.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
