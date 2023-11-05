Jessica Pegula has played consistent tennis this week at the WTA Finals.

Saturday’s opponent in the semifinals was her doubles partner, Coco Gauff.

She approached the match patiently and methodically and earned the win in straight sets.

Dealing with rain delays, wind, and scheduling changes, especially in doubles, she has managed to go 4-0 in singles this week defeating Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, and Coco Gauff in straight sets.

Incredible performance from Jessie! Jessica Pegula beats her doubles partner Coco Gauff to reach her 1st career #WTAFinals championship.

Jessica Pegula so far at the 2023 #WTAFinals RR 7-5 6-2 win over No. 4 Rybakina

RR 6-4 6-3 win over No. 1 Sabalenka

RR 6-3 6-2 win over No. 9 Sakkari

SF 6-2 6-1 win over No. 3 Gauff Three top 5 wins in less than a week, no sets dropped, no matter what the weather

Pegula is “smothering” the baseline as Tennis Channel analyst Lindsay Davenport noted.

She is not getting down when the ball bounces in a way she does not expect.

Jessica Pegula d. Coco Gauff 6-2 6-1 at WTA Finals There is no steadier player on tour right now than Jessica Pegula. Playing in weather conditions that are getting worse by the day, she only gets better. ✅1st Year End Championships Final Trusting herself til the end.

The result is the best tennis of her career and her first trip to the WTA Finals; this will be the biggest match of her professional career to date.

BIGGEST FINAL OF HER CAREER! Jessica Pegula still on fire in Cancun, beats Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-1 in 59 minutes to reach the final at the WTA Finals! Coco never felt her tennis in Mexico.

Her opponent is to be determined; it will be either Sabalenka or Iga Swiatek who are battling it out in the other semifinal.

Pegula is a fan favorite in Mexico so she will have a lot of support on Sunday.

📸 Jessica Pegula taking autographs after winning her WTA Finals semifinal

Good Luck Jessica Pegula!