Tennis News and Rumors

Jessica Pegula Defeats Doubles Partner Coco Gauff, Advances To Sunday’s Final

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula has played consistent tennis this week at the WTA Finals.

Saturday’s opponent in the semifinals was her doubles partner, Coco Gauff.

She approached the match patiently and methodically and earned the win in straight sets.

Dealing with rain delays, wind, and scheduling changes, especially in doubles, she has managed to go 4-0 in singles this week defeating Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, and Coco Gauff in straight sets.

Pegula is “smothering” the baseline as Tennis Channel analyst Lindsay Davenport noted.

She is not getting down when the ball bounces in a way she does not expect.

The result is the best tennis of her career and her first trip to the WTA Finals; this will be the biggest match of her professional career to date.

Her opponent is to be determined; it will be either Sabalenka or Iga Swiatek who are battling it out in the other semifinal.

Pegula is a fan favorite in Mexico so she will have a lot of support on Sunday.

Good Luck Jessica Pegula!

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic Net Worth

A New Day At The Paris Masters Brings The Same Winning Result For Novak Djokovic

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff Defeats Marketa Vondrousova On Day 6 Of 2023 WTA Finals, Advances To Semifinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  23h
Tennis News and Rumors
Holger Rune Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Outlasts Holger Rune To Advance To Semifinals Of Paris Masters
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Belinda Bencic
World No. 14 and 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Belinda Bencic Announces Pregnancy
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
WTA Finals Suspended Because Of Weather During Critical Day 5 Match Between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 3 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula Wins Again At WTA Finals And Shares Interesting Insight Into Her 2024 Plans
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 2 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Wimbledon 2023 Odds: Novak Djokovic Is The Early Betting Favorite To Win Men’s Single Title
Who Are The 6 Players Qualified For The 2023 ATP Finals?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top