America’s top-ranked female tennis player, Jessica Pegula, had a wild day at the office on Thursday in Charleston, South Carolina.

She was playing a third-round match against Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu on the green clay at the Credit One Charleston Open.

Begu is a tough opponent for Pegula.

The two played three previous times, and Begu won two of the three matches.

Schedule for Thursday: 🇷🇴Irina Begu vs 🇺🇸Jessica Pegula – Around 2:00 pm EDT Event time, 21:00 EEST Rou, 19:00 GMT.

Pegula won the first set by the score of 7-5 and was up 4-0 in the second set, two games away from a straight-set win.

Then, she lost 10 straight games making the score 7-5, 4-6, and 0-4.

She was about to lose the match when she kicked it into a deeper gear.

🇺🇸Jessica Pegula, top seed at #CharlestonOpen , reaches quarterfinals after a WILD contest Pegula led Irina-Camelia Begu 7-5, 4-0 before the Romanian reeled off 10 straight games However, from 0-4 down in the decider, Pegula came back to win 6-4

It was a roller coaster, to say the least.

First Tournament Of The Year On Clay

Tennis matches take some crazy turns, and this one was no exception.

One person’s level drops, and the other lifts, and vice-versa.

Begu is a difficult opponent for Pegula, and the fact that it is the first tournament of the year on clay is significant.

Everything is different on clay starting with the movement; footwork is different.

Learning how to slide is imperative, anticipating the clay court ball bounces and timing shots accordingly are keys.

Pegula probably wishes she closed out this match in straight sets, but she has to feel good that she fought her way back after almost letting it get away.

Pegula Has Played A Lot Of Tennis This Spring

Pegula is playing in Charleston just days after winning the Miami Open doubles final with partner Coco Gauff.

She competed in singles and doubles in both legs of the Sunshine Double of Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

Pegula and her husband Taylor Gahagen and their dogs drove up to Charleston from their Florida home after the Miami Open ended on Sunday.

After the Charleston Open, Pegula will turn the car back around and head to Delray Beach to play the Billie Jean King Cup qualifier matches on April 14-15 with American teammates Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Danielle Collins, and Caty McNally.

