Tennis fans cannot ask for much more from a United States-based tournament.

Top US women’s seed Jessica Pegula had to withstand a rain delay and an extremely challenging Anastasia Potapova to earn her second consecutive trip to the Miami Open semifinals.

The last American woman to play in back-to-back Miami Open semifinals was Serena Williams in 2014 and 2015.

This match could have gone either way, and both players had ups and downs in their play.

2023 Indian Wells 2R: Jessica Pegula d. Anastasia Potapova, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5

2023 Miami QF: Jessica Pegula d. Anastasia Potapova, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2)@JLPegula wins an absolute thriller, saving *TWO* match points. Has now reached the semis or better at six of last nine WTA 1000s. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HXH5wDWf8v — TENNIS (@Tennis) March 29, 2023

Pegula saved match points and had the steelier nerves of the two players when it counted in the third set.

She was visibly frustrated at times, and it is uncharacteristic of her to show that type of emotion.

An unreal comeback by @JLPegula, saving two match points to go 🔙 to the #MiamiOpen semifinals‼️pic.twitter.com/rjuHiAVdA6 — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 29, 2023

In the end, all the positive emotions came pouring out after 1:00 AM EDT and over 2 1/2 hours of match play.

Pegula has a busy schedule ahead after a late night.

POV it’s 2am you just won 7-6 in the 3rd and your arm is cramping trying to brush through your hair pic.twitter.com/GTV615DlA8 — Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) March 29, 2023

On Wednesday, she and doubles partner Coco Gauff (who was beaten by Potapova in the third round of singles action) have a quarterfinal match against Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens.

And on Thursday, Pegula faces her semifinal opponent Elena Rybakina.

Rybakina is the hottest player on the women’s tour, riding a 12-match winning streak.

Huge Men’s Match Also Featured On Wednesday

Taylor Fritz, the top-ranked American male, takes on the No. 1 player in the world Carlos Alcaraz in a quarterfinal match.

Fritz and Alcaraz have never played each other, and it is going to be a thrilling one.

Alcaraz seemingly has few deficiencies in his game at 19 years of age so it is going to take everything Fritz has to beat him.

With the absence of the Big 3, it is great to see such competitive and high-quality tennis matches at this tournament with Alcaraz leading the way.

And his sportsmanship and character are also top-notch evidenced by how he relates to his peers.

As for Fritz, he is excited about the match.

Taylor Fritz on Alcaraz: "I'm aware it's going to be a very physical game, he's going to push me to the limit and I'm going to have to raise my level. It makes me excited to face him, we've never played each other. It'll be fun. Lots of people look forward to this match, me too." pic.twitter.com/YUVGJUzfmZ — Mario Boccardi (@marioboc17) March 29, 2023

He said:

“I’m aware it’s going to be a very physical game, he’s going to push me to the limit and I’m going to have to raise my level. It makes me excited to face him, we’ve never played each other. It’ll be fun. Lots of people look forward to this match, me too.”