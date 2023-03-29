Tennis News and Rumors

Jessica Pegula Outlasts Rain Delay And Anastasia Potapova For Spot In Miami Open Semifinals

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Jessica Pegula

Tennis fans cannot ask for much more from a United States-based tournament.

Top US women’s seed Jessica Pegula had to withstand a rain delay and an extremely challenging Anastasia Potapova to earn her second consecutive trip to the Miami Open semifinals.

The last American woman to play in back-to-back Miami Open semifinals was Serena Williams in 2014 and 2015.

This match could have gone either way, and both players had ups and downs in their play.

Pegula saved match points and had the steelier nerves of the two players when it counted in the third set.

She was visibly frustrated at times, and it is uncharacteristic of her to show that type of emotion.

In the end, all the positive emotions came pouring out after 1:00 AM EDT and over 2 1/2 hours of match play.

Pegula has a busy schedule ahead after a late night.

On Wednesday, she and doubles partner Coco Gauff (who was beaten by Potapova in the third round of singles action) have a quarterfinal match against Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens.

And on Thursday, Pegula faces her semifinal opponent Elena Rybakina.

Rybakina is the hottest player on the women’s tour, riding a 12-match winning streak.

Huge Men’s Match Also Featured On Wednesday

Taylor Fritz, the top-ranked American male, takes on the No. 1 player in the world Carlos Alcaraz in a quarterfinal match.

Fritz and Alcaraz have never played each other, and it is going to be a thrilling one.

Alcaraz seemingly has few deficiencies in his game at 19 years of age so it is going to take everything Fritz has to beat him.

With the absence of the Big 3, it is great to see such competitive and high-quality tennis matches at this tournament with Alcaraz leading the way.

And his sportsmanship and character are also top-notch evidenced by how he relates to his peers.

As for Fritz, he is excited about the match.

He said:

“I’m aware it’s going to be a very physical game, he’s going to push me to the limit and I’m going to have to raise my level. It makes me excited to face him, we’ve never played each other. It’ll be fun. Lots of people look forward to this match, me too.”

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula Outlasts Rain Delay And Anastasia Potapova For Spot In Miami Open Semifinals

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  47min
Tennis News and Rumors
Miami Open
Indian Wells Champions Elena Rybakina And Carlos Alcaraz Advance At Miami Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  13h
Tennis News and Rumors
Bianca Andreescu
2019 US Open Champion Bianca Andreescu Suffers Devastating Injury At Miami Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 28 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula Advances, Coco Gauff Out Of Singles Action Saturday At Miami Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 25 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
Injured Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka Advances To 3rd Round At Miami Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Andre Agassi
Andre Agassi’s Advertisement For The April 2 Pickleball Slam Is Perfection
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff
NFL And NBA Athletes, Celebrities Flock To Tennis’s Miami Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top