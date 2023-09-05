Tennis News and Rumors

Jessica Pegula Refutes Reporting That She Left The Court Crying After Loss To Madison Keys

Wendi Oliveros
Jessica Pegula

America’s top-ranked female tennis player, Jessica Pegula, is authentic.

This is one of many reasons fans like her so much.

She is not afraid to be herself in post-match press conferences or on social media.

Pegula infamously drank a beer during her presser last year after losing at the US Open.

That’s why she did not hesitate to take time during a Monday press conference to correct the record on whether she left the court crying after her lopsided loss to Madison Keys in the Round of 16.

The photo of Pegula wiping her eyes as she left the court gave people the impression she was crying, and it was reported that she shed tears.

Jessica Pegula Refutes Reporting That She Left The Court Crying After Loss To Madison Keys

She was clearly frustrated after the disappointing loss to Madison Keys.

But she was not crying as was reported.

The only thing that would have made this better is if Pegula was sipping a beer and eating Doritos while calling reporters to task for making assumptions not based in fact.

Thanks for setting the record straight, Jessie, and good luck in doubles and mixed doubles.

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
