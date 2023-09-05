America’s top-ranked female tennis player, Jessica Pegula, is authentic.

This is one of many reasons fans like her so much.

She is not afraid to be herself in post-match press conferences or on social media.

Pegula infamously drank a beer during her presser last year after losing at the US Open.

.@darcymaine_espn “I like the Heineken”

J Pegula: “Thanks, I’m trying to pee for doping, so… Although it does help ease the loss ” pic.twitter.com/jeQ905sRvK — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 8, 2022

That’s why she did not hesitate to take time during a Monday press conference to correct the record on whether she left the court crying after her lopsided loss to Madison Keys in the Round of 16.

The photo of Pegula wiping her eyes as she left the court gave people the impression she was crying, and it was reported that she shed tears.

She was clearly frustrated after the disappointing loss to Madison Keys.

But she was not crying as was reported.

Jessica Pegula asks a journalist if he tweeted she was crying after loss to Madison Keys: “Were you guys the ones that tweeted that I cried when I walked off the court?” Silence. “I’m pretty sure it was you guys. I definitely wasn’t crying. I just got waxed in like an hour” 😂 pic.twitter.com/wSbjgcvgIf — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 5, 2023

DL: Jessica Pegula clarified to us just now that she was not crying as she left the court. I was on BBC commentary at the time, saw her touch her eye as she left and also thought she was wiping a tear away, but it was just something in her eye. Wanted to set that straight. https://t.co/JuxkdvRI1E — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) September 4, 2023

The only thing that would have made this better is if Pegula was sipping a beer and eating Doritos while calling reporters to task for making assumptions not based in fact.

Everyone: “What is it like playing on tour? It must be so amazing!” Me: gets bagled on your birthday, sitting eating Doritos at midnight, waiting to get on a 16 hr flight home. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5YqSZ0xHx5 — Jessie Pegula (@JPegula) February 24, 2023

Thanks for setting the record straight, Jessie, and good luck in doubles and mixed doubles.

