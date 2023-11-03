Tennis News and Rumors

Jessica Pegula Wins Again At WTA Finals And Shares Interesting Insight Into Her 2024 Plans

Wendi Oliveros
Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula did not win a single match in the 2022 WTA Finals.

However, she has returned with a vengeance in the 2023 WTA Finals, winning all three of her singles matches in the group stage and advancing to the semifinals.

She defeated Elena Rybakina on Day 1, Aryna Sabalenka on Day 3, and on Day 5 Maria Sakkari in straight sets.

The conditions in Cancun have been very windy, but she has adjusted her game accordingly, giving herself plenty of margin and hitting as cleanly as possible.

She has not shown any sign of fatigue as she and Coco Gauff are competing in doubles also; they are 0-2 with another match coming up on Thursday night.

Pegula started the tournament with one shoulder taped, and both shoulders were taped on Thursday.

It has been a busy year for her in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Looking Ahead To 2024

After the match, she admitted that she and Coco Gauff may elect to play less doubles next year to focus on singles, but they both want to play in the Olympics together.

She loves doubles because playing those matches is more fun than practicing.

Watch Jessica Pegula at the 2023 WTA Finals, concluding on November 5, on the Tennis Channel.

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
