Jessica Pegula did not win a single match in the 2022 WTA Finals.

What a difference a year has made for Jessica Pegula!#WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/mx8wCRqVlL — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) November 3, 2023

However, she has returned with a vengeance in the 2023 WTA Finals, winning all three of her singles matches in the group stage and advancing to the semifinals.

She defeated Elena Rybakina on Day 1, Aryna Sabalenka on Day 3, and on Day 5 Maria Sakkari in straight sets.

Jessica Pegula d. Maria Sakkari 6-3 6-2 Jess wins the Bacalar Group at WTA Finals Last year, she didn’t win a match at this event. This year, she’s won all 3 matches she’s played & looks like a front runner for the title. ✅8 match win streak

✅Into SF Never in doubt. 🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/7M5E0jjfUF — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 3, 2023

JESSIE IS ON A ROLL 🔥🔥🔥 Jessica Pegula wins her 8th straight match as she beats Sakkari in straight sets!#WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/OQTOQ4liaT — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) November 3, 2023

The conditions in Cancun have been very windy, but she has adjusted her game accordingly, giving herself plenty of margin and hitting as cleanly as possible.

She has not shown any sign of fatigue as she and Coco Gauff are competing in doubles also; they are 0-2 with another match coming up on Thursday night.

Pegula started the tournament with one shoulder taped, and both shoulders were taped on Thursday.

It has been a busy year for her in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

– 57 wins in Singles ✅

– 35 wins in Doubles ✅

– 8 wins in Mixed Doubles✅ Jessica Pegula has won 100 matches so far in 2023. 💪#JessicaPegula #Tennis pic.twitter.com/2HVCA2wQd2 — Sportskeeda Tennis (@SK__Tennis) November 2, 2023

Jessica Pegula has played 132 matches this year in singles & doubles.#WTAFinals — WTA Finals (@WTAFinals) November 3, 2023

Looking Ahead To 2024

After the match, she admitted that she and Coco Gauff may elect to play less doubles next year to focus on singles, but they both want to play in the Olympics together.

She loves doubles because playing those matches is more fun than practicing.

Jessica Pegula from Tennis Channel interview: 🎾 “Next year Coco and I will I think play less doubles, we wanna try and focus on singles”

🎾 “We definitely wanna play Olympics next year. Maybe once we get past that we’ll rethink about it” pic.twitter.com/Q3Y3w5sBxC — Owen (@kostekcanu) November 3, 2023

