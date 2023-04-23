NHL News and Rumors

Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey to miss remainder of the first round series

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Josh Morrissey

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey of Calgary, Alberta will miss the remainder of the first round playoff series between the Jets and Vegas Golden Knights according to Judy Owen of The Canadian Press. Morrissey had a knee-on-knee collision with Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud of Brandon, Manitoba at 4:34 of the first period in game three, a 5-4 Golden Knights win in double overtime.

Morrissey had only two shifts at the time of the injury for a total of one minute and 14 seconds of ice time. He had one hit.

2023 NHL Playoff Statistics

In three games, Morrissey had one assist for one point and was a +1. The assist came on Tuesday, in the 5-1 Jets over the Golden Knights. It was a secondary helper on a Kyle Connor goal which opened the scoring at 1:24 of the second period. He also had eight shifts and three blocked shots.

Expected Norris Trophy Candidate

In the regular season, Morrissey played as one of the top defensemen in the National Hockey League. In 78 games, he had 16 goals and 60 assists for 76 points. Morrissey was a +2 with 41 penalty minutes, 28 power-play points, six game-winning goals, 172 shots on goal, 119 blocked shots, 89 hits, 36 takeaways, and 59 giveaways.

At first glance from an offensive perspective, you could make the argument that San Jose Sharks blueliner Erik Karlsson of Landsbro, Sweden would win the Norris Trophy as he reached the century mark with a career-high 101 points. However, Morrissey needs to be given consideration because Karlsson was an awful -26 with 20 more giveaways than takeaways.

Trailing in the Series

By losing to the Golden Knights on Saturday, Vegas has taken the 2-1 series lead in the best out of seven series. With Morrissey out, expect Dylan Samberg of Saginaw, Minnesota to get more playing time. He had 22 minutes of ice time in game three. The fourth game of the series is Monday in Winnipeg.

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Winnipeg Jets
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Trevor Moore

Trevor Moore becomes fourth Californian to score NHL overtime playoff winner

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  23h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders
Islanders score four fastest goals in Stanley Cup Playoff history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 22 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Rosters
Patrice Bergeron to miss next two games with upper-body injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 21 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning clearly miss Victor Hedman and Erik Cernak in series with Toronto
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 21 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winter Classic-Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz shines as Stars even series with Wild
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 20 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Michael Bunting
Maple Leafs LW Michael Bunting suspended three postseason games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 20 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Teuvo Teravainen
Hurricanes playoff win comes at a cost
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top