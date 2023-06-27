Featured

Jets May Be Tabbed For HBO’s “Hard Knocks”, Despite Not Wanting “Spotlight”

Colin Lynch
New York Jets press conference

The 2023 New York Jets find themselves once again in the spotlight as they brace for the possibility of being featured on the popular documentary series “Hard Knocks” this summer. Despite their efforts to avoid the additional pressure and attention, the Jets are one of four teams that would be obligated to accept an invitation to the show.

Jets Are Already Filming Their Own Doc

With six prime-time games already scheduled for the Jets, the arrival of Aaron Rodgers, and their own in-house documentary series called “One Jets Drive,” it’s understandable that the team would prefer to steer clear of any extra scrutiny. However, from an entertainment standpoint, the Jets offer compelling storylines that could make them an appealing choice for the “Hard Knocks” producers.

The team boasts exciting young talents like Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, who won Offensive and Defensive, Rookie of the Year awards, respectively, in their debut seasons. The reunion of Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett after their challenging 2022 campaigns, as well as Breece Hall’s recovery from a torn ACL, add to the intrigue surrounding the Jets. The producers of “Hard Knocks” are likely hoping that the 2023 Jets can deliver the same level of entertainment as the 2010 edition, the last time the franchise was featured on the show.

No More Spotlight Needed

For the Jets’ players and coaches, their focus will be on replicating the success of the 2010 team on the field, rather than just providing entertainment value. Being featured on “Hard Knocks” could add extra motivation and pressure to perform well, especially with the high expectations surrounding the team due to their prime-time appearances and notable acquisitions.

While the Jets may prefer to avoid the added attention, being featured on “Hard Knocks” could provide an opportunity for the team to showcase their progress, talent, and potential to a wider audience. It will be up to the Jets’ organization and players to strike a balance between embracing the exposure and maintaining their focus on their on-field performance during what could be a crucial season for their development and success.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
